Future Promises His New Album "The Real Me" Will Not Feature AI

In a world full of AI slop, an artist saying they won't use the technology may be just as consequential as an artist saying they will. Future is playing with the idea of imitative tech a bit via the title of his upcoming album: The Real Me. As such, he took to Twitter earlier today (Friday, June 26) to affirm to fans that his project won't feature the use of artificial intelligence technology.

The message was simple: "This not Ai #THEREALME." Of course, maybe this is just a reference to the album title itself and not a definitive declaration. But these days, fans are happy that their favorite artists are at least trying to clear the air rather than letting presumptions run wild.

Also, this message from Pluto made many online users recall Future's hilarious AI defense to avoid fan interactions. There's a viral clip that Our Generation Music reshared of the Atlanta MC standing in front of fans. He had a big scarf over his head and said "This is an AI" when fans kept calling for his attention.

We'll have to wait until The Real Me drops to see if there are even any doubts about potential AI uses. In any case, this tweet is trying to get ahead of that conversation.

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Future's The Real Me comes out on July 10, so we are only a few weeks away. He also recently dropped its first single "Radio," so everything is on track for a great summer.

This will be Hendrix's first full-length since the release of MIXTAPE PLUTO in 2024, his final of three projects that year. The other two are the WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU collaborative albums with Metro Boomin. They are infamous for starting (and sustaining) the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef saga, whereas the mixtape was more of what fans already love from him.