Future Promises His New Album "The Real Me" Will Not Feature AI

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future Promises New Album The Real Me Not Feature AI
Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Future in attendance prior to the NFC Divisional playoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Future recently dropped his first single for his new album "The Real Me," and "Radio" is leading the charge for a very hyped release.

In a world full of AI slop, an artist saying they won't use the technology may be just as consequential as an artist saying they will. Future is playing with the idea of imitative tech a bit via the title of his upcoming album: The Real Me. As such, he took to Twitter earlier today (Friday, June 26) to affirm to fans that his project won't feature the use of artificial intelligence technology.

The message was simple: "This not Ai #THEREALME." Of course, maybe this is just a reference to the album title itself and not a definitive declaration. But these days, fans are happy that their favorite artists are at least trying to clear the air rather than letting presumptions run wild.

Also, this message from Pluto made many online users recall Future's hilarious AI defense to avoid fan interactions. There's a viral clip that Our Generation Music reshared of the Atlanta MC standing in front of fans. He had a big scarf over his head and said "This is an AI" when fans kept calling for his attention.

We'll have to wait until The Real Me drops to see if there are even any doubts about potential AI uses. In any case, this tweet is trying to get ahead of that conversation.

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Future's The Real Me Release Date

Future's The Real Me comes out on July 10, so we are only a few weeks away. He also recently dropped its first single "Radio," so everything is on track for a great summer.

This will be Hendrix's first full-length since the release of MIXTAPE PLUTO in 2024, his final of three projects that year. The other two are the WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU collaborative albums with Metro Boomin. They are infamous for starting (and sustaining) the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef saga, whereas the mixtape was more of what fans already love from him.

Still, The Real Me could mark a significant artistic change for Fewtch, possibly akin to the sensibilities of 2017's HNDRXX. Will we finally get "the real" Future? In any case, fans can't wait to dive in with no AI in sight.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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