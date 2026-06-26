Kylie Jenner Sued By Former Chef Who Claims Work Conditions Led To Miscarriage

BY Erika Marie
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May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American socialites Kylie Jenner, right, sits court side with actor Timothee Chalamet while seated court side in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
A new lawsuit accuses Kylie Jenner and members of her management team of failing to accommodate a former chef's high-risk pregnancy, resulting in tragic consequences.

Another lawsuit is on the horizon for Kylie Jenner from a former employee. This time, it's from a private chef who alleges her working conditions during a high-risk pregnancy ultimately resulted in the loss of her unborn child. This lawsuit arrives just two months after Jenner was sued by her former housekeepers.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to The Los Angeles Times, accuses Jenner and members of her management team of failing to provide reasonable workplace accommodations despite repeated requests. According to the complaint, the former chef disclosed her pregnancy in December 2024 and informed supervisors that she required adjustments because of medical risks. Instead, she claims she was expected to maintain demanding schedules that often exceeded 11-hour workdays and to continue performing physically strenuous tasks.

Read More: Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Housekeeper Sues Her For Alleged Discrimination

The Chef Details Alleged Stressful Working Conditions

Among the allegations outlined in the complaint are claims that supervisors instructed her to transport heavy food and equipment without assistance during a New Year's Eve event, despite knowing about her pregnancy. The lawsuit states that the work left her physically distressed and required security personnel to assist her after she became dizzy and struggled to breathe. Weeks later, while working a birthday celebration for one of Jenner's children in Palm Springs, the chef alleges she was again denied additional help despite the event's scale. According to the complaint, she became emotionally and physically overwhelmed before experiencing severe hemorrhaging the following morning. After driving herself to a nearby hospital, she says doctors informed her that her unborn child no longer had a heartbeat.

“Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event,” reads the suit. “That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.”

Read More: Kylie Jenner Reveals How Travis Scott Convinced Her To Pose Nude For Playboy

Beyond the pregnancy-related allegations, the lawsuit also accuses Jenner's business operation of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, wage violations, failing to provide reasonable accommodations, misclassifying the chef as an independent contractor, and wrongful termination. The former employee further alleges she was criticized by supervisors after reporting the miscarriage and later received a proposed settlement agreement following a formal complaint detailing the alleged misconduct.

Jenner has not publicly addressed the lawsuit. A representative for the reality television star and beauty entrepreneur did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Attorney Della Shaker, who represents the former chef as well as two former housekeepers currently suing Jenner, said the case demonstrates that "celebrity status does not exempt anyone from California's employment laws."

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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