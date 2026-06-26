Another lawsuit is on the horizon for Kylie Jenner from a former employee. This time, it's from a private chef who alleges her working conditions during a high-risk pregnancy ultimately resulted in the loss of her unborn child. This lawsuit arrives just two months after Jenner was sued by her former housekeepers.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to The Los Angeles Times, accuses Jenner and members of her management team of failing to provide reasonable workplace accommodations despite repeated requests. According to the complaint, the former chef disclosed her pregnancy in December 2024 and informed supervisors that she required adjustments because of medical risks. Instead, she claims she was expected to maintain demanding schedules that often exceeded 11-hour workdays and to continue performing physically strenuous tasks.

The Chef Details Alleged Stressful Working Conditions

Among the allegations outlined in the complaint are claims that supervisors instructed her to transport heavy food and equipment without assistance during a New Year's Eve event, despite knowing about her pregnancy. The lawsuit states that the work left her physically distressed and required security personnel to assist her after she became dizzy and struggled to breathe. Weeks later, while working a birthday celebration for one of Jenner's children in Palm Springs, the chef alleges she was again denied additional help despite the event's scale. According to the complaint, she became emotionally and physically overwhelmed before experiencing severe hemorrhaging the following morning. After driving herself to a nearby hospital, she says doctors informed her that her unborn child no longer had a heartbeat.

“Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event,” reads the suit. “That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.”

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Beyond the pregnancy-related allegations, the lawsuit also accuses Jenner's business operation of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, wage violations, failing to provide reasonable accommodations, misclassifying the chef as an independent contractor, and wrongful termination. The former employee further alleges she was criticized by supervisors after reporting the miscarriage and later received a proposed settlement agreement following a formal complaint detailing the alleged misconduct.