Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Housekeeper Sues Her For Alleged Discrimination

Kylie Jenner is currently in hot water. Last week, she was hit with a lawsuit filed by her former housekeeper. The ex-housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez, alleges that she was subjected to discrimination due to her national origin and religion. Allegedly, she was also "subjected to severe and pervasive harassment" by other members of staff, per TMZ.

Vasquez alleges that she was "routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks; excluded from the housekeeping team; publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment."

Allegedly, she ended up developing "anxiety, severe stress, and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder." This allegedly only led to more bullying.

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American socialites Kylie Jenner, right, sits court side with actor Timothee Chalamet while seated court side in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vasquez is seeking punitive damages and restitution damages "in the form of unpaid wages, meal and rest period premium pay, unreimbursed business expenses, unpaid sick leave, and all other compensation unlawfully withheld."

At the time of writing, Jenner has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

This isn't the only legal drama the Kardashian-Jenner family is dealing with these days, however. Kris and Kim are also currently suing Ray J, who they accuse of defamation. He ended up filing a countersuit in November. In it, he accuses them of violating a 2023 agreement by discussing his sex tape on The Kardashians.