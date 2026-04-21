Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Housekeeper Sues Her For Alleged Discrimination

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kylie Jenner Ex-Housekeeper Sues
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kylie Jenner's former housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez, alleges that she was "treated with hostility and exclusion."

Kylie Jenner is currently in hot water. Last week, she was hit with a lawsuit filed by her former housekeeper. The ex-housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez, alleges that she was subjected to discrimination due to her national origin and religion. Allegedly, she was also "subjected to severe and pervasive harassment" by other members of staff, per TMZ.

Vasquez alleges that she was "routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks; excluded from the housekeeping team; publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment."

Allegedly, she ended up developing "anxiety, severe stress, and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder." This allegedly only led to more bullying.

Read More: Lamar Odom & Khloé Kardashian's Chaotic Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian Ray J Lawsuit
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American socialites Kylie Jenner, right, sits court side with actor Timothee Chalamet while seated court side in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vasquez is seeking punitive damages and restitution damages "in the form of unpaid wages, meal and rest period premium pay, unreimbursed business expenses, unpaid sick leave, and all other compensation unlawfully withheld."

At the time of writing, Jenner has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

This isn't the only legal drama the Kardashian-Jenner family is dealing with these days, however. Kris and Kim are also currently suing Ray J, who they accuse of defamation. He ended up filing a countersuit in November. In it, he accuses them of violating a 2023 agreement by discussing his sex tape on The Kardashians.

Earlier this month, a judge denied Kim and Kris' request to keep details of the agreement private. The judge argued that the duo failed to present sufficient evidence to prove that making details of the settlement public would result in harm.

Read More: Drake Can't Save The Algorithm

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Loses Legal Battle To Keep Ray J Settlement Sealed
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Ruined Lawyer Aspirations On Her Own Pop Culture Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Ruined Her Lawyer Aspirations On Her Own
Ray J Kim Kardashian Countersuit Hip Hop News Music Ray J Hits Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner With Countersuit Over Defamation Allegations
Comments 0