Kim Kardashian Loses Legal Battle To Keep Ray J Settlement Sealed

Kim Kardashian has taken a legal loss in her ongoing dispute with Ray J. According to reports from TMZ, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied efforts from Kardashian and her team to keep details of a 2023 settlement agreement sealed. As a result, unredacted documents tied to the deal are now expected to become public.

The judge found that Kris and Kim did not provide sufficient evidence to show that making the agreement public would result in harm. Moreover, the ruling marks a significant development in a case that has continued to draw attention due to its ties to one of the most infamous moments in pop culture.

The legal battle dates back to October 2025, when Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J. They accused him of making false claims. Moreover, they alleged they were under federal investigation and comparing them to disgraced mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Ray J responded with a countersuit of his own. He claimed that Kardashian and Jenner violated a confidential 2023 agreement by discussing the infamous tape during an episode of their Hulu series, The Kardashians.

According to Ray J, that agreement included a $6 million payout in exchange for his permanent silence on the matter. He argues that their public comments breached those terms, reigniting a long-running dispute that many believed had already been settled.

Kim K Takes Loss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Beyond the courtroom, the situation has played out heavily online, with both sides fueling ongoing speculation. Clips, past interviews, and resurfaced footage have continued to circulate since then. Now, there are more layers to a narrative that many fans thought had already been put to rest years ago.

The case has also reopened broader conversations around how public figures revisit, or attempt to reshape, moments from their past. With the documents now set to be unsealed, there’s growing curiosity about what the agreement actually included. But more importantly, how it may impact both sides moving forward.