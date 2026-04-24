Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Made Him & Kim Kardashian Film Another Tape

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Made Kim Kardashian Film Another Tape
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
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Ray J recently claimed in court that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner violated an agreement by publicly talking about Ray and Kim's tape.

Cam Newton had an explosive conversation for fans this Funky Friday (April 24), as he recently uploaded his podcast episode with Ray J. During their talk, Ray addressed his legal battle with the Kardashians and accused Kris Jenner of making him and Kim Kardashian film more adult content together following their first sex tape.

In a trailer for the Funky Friday episode caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the singer spoke further about his allegations concerning the celebrity mother and daughter. "[Kris] made us shoot them, bro," he told Cam Newton. "She watched them. I have the first one [from] a long time ago. She made us do more, bro. She made us do more."

Also, Ray spoke on his other antics and controversies, such as his relationship with his sister Brandy. "Even though I feel like I'm good at these other loud strategies, I just can't be the total villain in it all," he shared. "I don't know [when was the last time he saw Brandy]. I said a lot of things out of pocket. When you get to a certain age, there's no room for that. When I'm in it, I can't stop it. But later, I'm like, 'Yo, that's not okay, bro.' All of the stuff that I've said, yeah, it's a little much. And I'm straddling the line. And I need to pull out and pull back."

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Why Did Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Sue Ray J?

For those unaware, Ray J's legal battle with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner is very complex. They initially sued him for defamation over federal investigation allegations, whereas he countersued them for allegedly breaching an agreement they came into in 2023 concerning the tape.

Ray claimed they paid him $6 million to never speak about the tape publicly again. But he claims they violated the agreement by talking about the tape in an episode of their reality television show on Hulu.

Even Ray J's mom addressed the Kardashians, supporting her son and questioning how Ray and Kim's tape came to light. So far, Kim and her mother haven't spoken out about these allegations. We'll see if more developments in court or online continue to shed light on the matter.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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