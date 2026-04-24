Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Made Him & Kim Kardashian Film Another Tape

Cam Newton had an explosive conversation for fans this Funky Friday (April 24), as he recently uploaded his podcast episode with Ray J. During their talk, Ray addressed his legal battle with the Kardashians and accused Kris Jenner of making him and Kim Kardashian film more adult content together following their first sex tape.

In a trailer for the Funky Friday episode caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the singer spoke further about his allegations concerning the celebrity mother and daughter. "[Kris] made us shoot them, bro," he told Cam Newton. "She watched them. I have the first one [from] a long time ago. She made us do more, bro. She made us do more."

Also, Ray spoke on his other antics and controversies, such as his relationship with his sister Brandy. "Even though I feel like I'm good at these other loud strategies, I just can't be the total villain in it all," he shared. "I don't know [when was the last time he saw Brandy]. I said a lot of things out of pocket. When you get to a certain age, there's no room for that. When I'm in it, I can't stop it. But later, I'm like, 'Yo, that's not okay, bro.' All of the stuff that I've said, yeah, it's a little much. And I'm straddling the line. And I need to pull out and pull back."

Why Did Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Sue Ray J?

For those unaware, Ray J's legal battle with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner is very complex. They initially sued him for defamation over federal investigation allegations, whereas he countersued them for allegedly breaching an agreement they came into in 2023 concerning the tape.

Ray claimed they paid him $6 million to never speak about the tape publicly again. But he claims they violated the agreement by talking about the tape in an episode of their reality television show on Hulu.