Drake's ICEMAN Rollout Gets A Full Merch Collection

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Drake's new Iceman merch collection brings fresh apparel and novelty items tied to his latest album rollout.

Drake dropped new merchandise tied to his latest three-album rollout this week. The collection lives on his official online storefront, nicknamed the "Warehouse." Fans first saw this shopping page launch back in August 2025.

This time, the merch centers on his album ICEMAN specifically. Companion pieces also nod to Habibti and Maid of Honour. All three projects dropped together back on May 15th.

One standout piece pays tribute to basketball legend George "ICEMAN" Gervin. That shirt mimics a vintage jersey, complete with his old number. Another design highlights Drake's "Freeze the World" lyric across the sleeves. A long sleeve shirt supports relief efforts through the United with Lebanon initiative.

There's also a hoodie referencing "National Treasures," a track from ICEMAN. A camo cap ties all three album titles together in one design. Beyond apparel, the collection includes items like a silk robe and sun shade. They lean more into novelty than typical concert merchandise.

This isn't the first time Drake has used quirky products to promote music. Past drops included balloons, a car sunshade, and even a dog scooper. The new pieces continue that same playful approach to album promotion.

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Drake's ICEMAN Merch

The ICEMAN designs make up most of this new collection. One t-shirt features album artwork on front and a glove graphic on back. Another long sleeve shirt uses blue flame graphics alongside bold ICEMAN lettering.

The Gervin jersey shirt includes his number and a signature-style graphic on back. Meanwhile, Habibti gets just one dedicated shirt in the entire lineup. That design uses puff print lettering across the front panel.

Maid of Honour appears through a long sleeve shirt with cursive script detailing. A floral heart design also shows up along the back panel. Most apparel pieces come in heavyweight cotton and span a wide size range.

The new items add some humor to an otherwise fashion-forward collection. Together, the pieces cover Drake's entire 2026 album rollout in one place.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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