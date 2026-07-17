Drake's ICEMAN Rollout Gets A Full Merch Collection

Drake dropped new merchandise tied to his latest three-album rollout this week. The collection lives on his official online storefront, nicknamed the "Warehouse." Fans first saw this shopping page launch back in August 2025.

This time, the merch centers on his album ICEMAN specifically. Companion pieces also nod to Habibti and Maid of Honour. All three projects dropped together back on May 15th.

One standout piece pays tribute to basketball legend George "ICEMAN" Gervin. That shirt mimics a vintage jersey, complete with his old number. Another design highlights Drake's "Freeze the World" lyric across the sleeves. A long sleeve shirt supports relief efforts through the United with Lebanon initiative.

There's also a hoodie referencing "National Treasures," a track from ICEMAN. A camo cap ties all three album titles together in one design. Beyond apparel, the collection includes items like a silk robe and sun shade. They lean more into novelty than typical concert merchandise.

This isn't the first time Drake has used quirky products to promote music. Past drops included balloons, a car sunshade, and even a dog scooper. The new pieces continue that same playful approach to album promotion.

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Drake's ICEMAN Merch

The ICEMAN designs make up most of this new collection. One t-shirt features album artwork on front and a glove graphic on back. Another long sleeve shirt uses blue flame graphics alongside bold ICEMAN lettering.

The Gervin jersey shirt includes his number and a signature-style graphic on back. Meanwhile, Habibti gets just one dedicated shirt in the entire lineup. That design uses puff print lettering across the front panel.

Maid of Honour appears through a long sleeve shirt with cursive script detailing. A floral heart design also shows up along the back panel. Most apparel pieces come in heavyweight cotton and span a wide size range.