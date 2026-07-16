Stefon Diggs Seeks Pause In Lawsuit Over Stolen Ferrari Dispute

BY Erika Marie
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Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills walks the red carpet before the NFL Honors awards special at the Phoenix Convention Center on
Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills walks the red carpet before the NFL Honors awards special at the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Uscp 7ov70efmizctg0p014jq Original USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Stefon Diggs has asked a judge to temporarily pause a civil lawsuit involving allegations over a stolen Ferrari and an alleged assault.

A stolen Ferrari sits at the center of a separate legal fight involving Stefon Diggs, his brother, and a former concierge. A man claims accusations over the vehicle cost him clients before the dispute allegedly turned violent. Nigel King sued Diggs, Darez Diggs, and three other men in Florida court in February. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the NFL star has asked the judge to pause the case, arguing that he could not properly defend himself while the remaining defendants had yet to be served.

King opposes that request. The other defendants were reportedly served last month, though the court has not publicly ruled on whether the lawsuit will be put on hold. Further, the professional relationship described in King’s complaint began far from a courtroom. He says he handled travel arrangements, vehicle transportation, and other personal logistics for wealthy clients, including Diggs. That work allegedly included arranging for the athlete’s Ferrari to be moved from Miami to New York in July 2024.

Read More: Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit With Diggs' Brother

The Dispute Over The Ferrari

The car was allegedly stolen during transport in what King characterizes as a sophisticated operation carried out by third parties. He maintains that law enforcement never arrested, cited, or identified him as a suspect. His complaint also claims he remained in contact with Diggs afterward, both professionally and socially, without any immediate indication that their relationship had fractured.

King alleges the situation changed in December 2024, when Diggs began telling people that he stole the Ferrari. According to the lawsuit, those accusations damaged King’s reputation and caused him to lose business. He further claims members of Diggs’ circle began confronting him in public. One of those encounters allegedly occurred at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Florida on December 4, 2025. King claims a friend of Diggs punched him in the face, causing him to bleed and leaving him with injuries he describes as serious and permanent. The complaint names Diggs as a defendant, but it does not allege that he personally threw the punch.

Diggs’ request to halt the proceedings centers on the participation of the other men named in the suit. His filing argues that King’s claims cannot be evaluated fairly without the alleged co-conspirators present to respond. With those defendants now reportedly served, the parties remain divided over whether the case should proceed.

The Florida lawsuit is separate from Diggs’ legal battle with Christopher Griffith. Diggs accused Griffith of making false claims that the athlete drugged and sexually assaulted him. Griffith later countersued, alleging that Diggs sexually assaulted him at his home in 2023. Diggs has denied those allegations.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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