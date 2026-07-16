Stefon Diggs Seeks Pause In Lawsuit Over Stolen Ferrari Dispute

A stolen Ferrari sits at the center of a separate legal fight involving Stefon Diggs, his brother, and a former concierge. A man claims accusations over the vehicle cost him clients before the dispute allegedly turned violent. Nigel King sued Diggs, Darez Diggs, and three other men in Florida court in February. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the NFL star has asked the judge to pause the case, arguing that he could not properly defend himself while the remaining defendants had yet to be served.

King opposes that request. The other defendants were reportedly served last month, though the court has not publicly ruled on whether the lawsuit will be put on hold. Further, the professional relationship described in King’s complaint began far from a courtroom. He says he handled travel arrangements, vehicle transportation, and other personal logistics for wealthy clients, including Diggs. That work allegedly included arranging for the athlete’s Ferrari to be moved from Miami to New York in July 2024.

The Dispute Over The Ferrari

The car was allegedly stolen during transport in what King characterizes as a sophisticated operation carried out by third parties. He maintains that law enforcement never arrested, cited, or identified him as a suspect. His complaint also claims he remained in contact with Diggs afterward, both professionally and socially, without any immediate indication that their relationship had fractured.

King alleges the situation changed in December 2024, when Diggs began telling people that he stole the Ferrari. According to the lawsuit, those accusations damaged King’s reputation and caused him to lose business. He further claims members of Diggs’ circle began confronting him in public. One of those encounters allegedly occurred at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Florida on December 4, 2025. King claims a friend of Diggs punched him in the face, causing him to bleed and leaving him with injuries he describes as serious and permanent. The complaint names Diggs as a defendant, but it does not allege that he personally threw the punch.

Diggs’ request to halt the proceedings centers on the participation of the other men named in the suit. His filing argues that King’s claims cannot be evaluated fairly without the alleged co-conspirators present to respond. With those defendants now reportedly served, the parties remain divided over whether the case should proceed.