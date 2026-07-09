Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Accuser Submits 100 Pages Of Text Messages Amid Court Battle

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stefon Diggs and Christopher Griffith are currently engaged in a legal battle, with the latter providing new exhibits.

Stefon Diggs and Christopher Griffith are currently in a legal battle. Griffith has accused Diggs of sexual assault, while Diggs adamantly denies the claims. In fact, Diggs sued Griffith, which led to Griffith leveling a countersuit against Diggs.

Now, the two are engaged in a lengthy legal battle. The judge has been asking both sides to provide evidence to support their respective cases. Part of this was text messages that were allegedly exchanged between Griffith and Diggs.

Diggs had accused Griffith of failing to produce the text messages. These include texts from both iMessage and Instagram. According to TMZ, Griffith submitted 100 pages worth of messages to the court this week. This was in response to Diggs claiming he was blocked by Griffith on Instagram and could not access the messages himself.

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Stefon Diggs' Battle With Christopher Griffith Continues

The next steps of the case will involve the judge looking over the evidence and then deciding the next steps for the case. As it stands, both Diggs and Griffith have remained steadfast in their assertions about one another.

Meanwhile, Diggs remains a free agent in the NFL. Teams like the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in the wide receiver. However, at this time, there is no concrete news concerning where he is going to spend the rest of his career.

He was with the New England Patriots this past season and even got to play in the Super Bowl. Soon after the season was over, the Patriots revealed that they would no longer continue their partnership with the player.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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