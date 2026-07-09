Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Accuser Submits 100 Pages Of Text Messages Amid Court Battle

Stefon Diggs and Christopher Griffith are currently engaged in a legal battle, with the latter providing new exhibits.

He was with the New England Patriots this past season and even got to play in the Super Bowl. Soon after the season was over, the Patriots revealed that they would no longer continue their partnership with the player.

Meanwhile, Diggs remains a free agent in the NFL. Teams like the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in the wide receiver. However, at this time, there is no concrete news concerning where he is going to spend the rest of his career.

The next steps of the case will involve the judge looking over the evidence and then deciding the next steps for the case. As it stands, both Diggs and Griffith have remained steadfast in their assertions about one another.

Diggs had accused Griffith of failing to produce the text messages. These include texts from both iMessage and Instagram. According to TMZ, Griffith submitted 100 pages worth of messages to the court this week. This was in response to Diggs claiming he was blocked by Griffith on Instagram and could not access the messages himself.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!