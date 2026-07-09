Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Accuser Submits 100 Pages Of Text Messages Amid Court Battle

Stefon Diggs and Christopher Griffith are currently in a legal battle. Griffith has accused Diggs of sexual assault, while Diggs adamantly denies the claims. In fact, Diggs sued Griffith, which led to Griffith leveling a countersuit against Diggs.
Now, the two are engaged in a lengthy legal battle. The judge has been asking both sides to provide evidence to support their respective cases. Part of this was text messages that were allegedly exchanged between Griffith and Diggs.
Diggs had accused Griffith of failing to produce the text messages. These include texts from both iMessage and Instagram. According to TMZ, Griffith submitted 100 pages worth of messages to the court this week. This was in response to Diggs claiming he was blocked by Griffith on Instagram and could not access the messages himself.
Stefon Diggs' Battle With Christopher Griffith Continues
The next steps of the case will involve the judge looking over the evidence and then deciding the next steps for the case. As it stands, both Diggs and Griffith have remained steadfast in their assertions about one another.
Meanwhile, Diggs remains a free agent in the NFL. Teams like the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in the wide receiver. However, at this time, there is no concrete news concerning where he is going to spend the rest of his career.
He was with the New England Patriots this past season and even got to play in the Super Bowl. Soon after the season was over, the Patriots revealed that they would no longer continue their partnership with the player.
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