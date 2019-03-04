NFL Free Agency
- SportsFoster Moreau To Play NFL Season Despite Cancer DiagnosisThe Saints are getting a new tight end.By Ben Mock
- SportsNew York Jets Rumored To Be Interested In Top WRThe New York Jets may have their eyes on a potential franchise wide receiver. By Tyler Reed
- SportsJets Add Another Aaron Rodgers Link As Trade Talks ContinueJets add another former PackerBy Ben Mock
- SportsCam Newton Willing To Take Backup Role In NFL ReturnCam Newton discusses a potential NFL return. By Tyler Reed
- SportsTampa Bay Buccaneers Sign CB Richard ShermanSuper Bowl Champion and 5-time Pro-Bowl cornerback, Richard Sherman, announced he's signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after an offseason characterized by legal trouble.By Isiah Cowan
- SportsTom Brady’s Free Agency Decision Revealed By Colin CowherdFox Sports' Colin Cowherd reports that Tom Brady will formally announce his free agency decision on Wednesday. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsPhilip Rivers’ Rumored Free Agency Decision RevealedNFL insider reports that Philip Rivers' free agency decision has been made: the deal is "all but done."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCleveland Browns Add Another Pro Bowl Offensive WeaponCleveland Browns agree to four-year deal with Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper, making him the league's highest paid TE.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJameis Winston “Likely” To Leave Tampa Bay Bucs: ReportReport suggests that it's very likely Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston finds a new home in 2020.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEarl Thomas Set To Sign Four-Year Deal With The Baltimore Ravens: ReportThomas is looking at $32 million in guaranteed money.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCJ Mosley To Sign $85M Deal With New York Jets: ReportJets reach deal with four-time Pro Bowler CJ Mosley.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNick Foles, Jaguars Agree To $88M Deal: Blake Bortles To Be ReleasedFoles' deal with Jacksonville reportedly includes $50M guaranteed.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsOakland Raiders Expected To Make Move For Le'Veon Bell: Report"Oakland will be ready and is willing to spend for star power."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNew York Jets "Undeniably The Favorite" To Sign Le'Veon Bell: ReportReports suggests the Jets are favorites to land Le'Veon Bell.By Kyle Rooney