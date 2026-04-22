Chris Blake Griffith Seeks Stefon Diggs’ Financial Records Amid Legal Battle

BY Caroline Fisher
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Chris Blake Griffith Stefon Diggs Financial Records
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Chris Blake Griffith accuses Stefon Diggs of drugging and sexually assaulting him, and then threatening his life.

During an interview with Tasha K last year, Chris Blake Griffith made a series of shocking allegations against Stefon Diggs. He alleged that he was drugged and sexually assaulted by the athlete, and that his life was threatened.

"He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me," he alleged. "It wasn't the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me most frustrated was the fact that he tried to unalive me after it. When in reality, even though I was drugged, even though I was violated, I never thought that the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down."

Shortly after the allegations were made, Diggs hit Griffith with a lawsuit. In it, he accuses the internet personality of lying for clout and severely damaging his reputation in the process. He's seeking damages and attorneys' fees.

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Stefon Diggs' Chris Blake Griffith Lawsuit
Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Dedham District Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, after his arraignment on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault over an alleged pay dispute with a private chef. He pled not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. Mark Jarret Chavous / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Griffith's legal team is pushing back. Per legal documents reviewed by TMZ, they've asked a judge to force the NFL star to turn over financial records to prove the allegations hurt him financially and otherwise. They argue that he "does not get to sue and hide."

Griffith also accuses Diggs of trying to "obstruct any discovery that would test his claims," and insists his lawsuit was filed to silence him.

"Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks," his attorney, Jake Lebowitz, previously stated.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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