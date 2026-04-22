Chris Blake Griffith Seeks Stefon Diggs’ Financial Records Amid Legal Battle

During an interview with Tasha K last year, Chris Blake Griffith made a series of shocking allegations against Stefon Diggs. He alleged that he was drugged and sexually assaulted by the athlete, and that his life was threatened.
"He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me," he alleged. "It wasn't the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me most frustrated was the fact that he tried to unalive me after it. When in reality, even though I was drugged, even though I was violated, I never thought that the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down."
Shortly after the allegations were made, Diggs hit Griffith with a lawsuit. In it, he accuses the internet personality of lying for clout and severely damaging his reputation in the process. He's seeking damages and attorneys' fees.
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Stefon Diggs' Chris Blake Griffith Lawsuit
Now, Griffith's legal team is pushing back. Per legal documents reviewed by TMZ, they've asked a judge to force the NFL star to turn over financial records to prove the allegations hurt him financially and otherwise. They argue that he "does not get to sue and hide."
Griffith also accuses Diggs of trying to "obstruct any discovery that would test his claims," and insists his lawsuit was filed to silence him.
"Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks," his attorney, Jake Lebowitz, previously stated.