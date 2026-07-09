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Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Accuser Submits 100 Pages Of Text Messages Amid Court Battle
Stefon Diggs and Christopher Griffith are currently engaged in a legal battle, with the latter providing new exhibits.
By
Alexander Cole
July 09, 2026