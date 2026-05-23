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birds of paradise
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Women's Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" Is Coming This Summer
The women's Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" releases this summer featuring a cream and grey upper with an orange and peach outsole.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 23, 2026