J Balvin Debuted His Air Jordan 4 "Lemonade" A World Cup Ceremony

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jul 13, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; J Balvin performs during the half time show during the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
J Balvin previewed his Air Jordan 4 "Lemonade" collaboration at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, giving fans the closest look yet.

J Balvin performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday. He used the moment to give fans a first real look at an unreleased Air Jordan 4. The shoe is part of his big Jordan Brand collaboration and goes by the name "Lemonade."

Images of the shoe first leaked online in late 2025, but this marked the closest look yet. Before taking the stage, Balvin shared a close-up on his Instagram Stories showing the shoe's heel counter. The heel features his signature upside-down smiley face logo stamped directly into the material.

The shoe runs in a full yellow "Lemonade" colorway, covering the upper, midsole, and heel tab throughout. Croc texture also appears across the uppers and heel tab, adding a premium material element to the build. The look is bold but consistent with the playful direction Balvin has taken across his Jordan Brand work.

Balvin performed a variety of his hits representing his native Colombia at the ceremony. Shakira followed his set, performing her official World Cup song alongside Burna Boy. The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 "Lemonade" is currently expected to release during Fall 2026. Jordan Brand has not confirmed any official release details yet.

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J Balvin Air Jordan 4

J Balvin has built one of the more consistent rapper and sneaker brand partnerships in recent years. His Jordan Brand collaboration history includes multiple Air Jordan 3 colorways and other models across several years.

Each release has leaned into his colorful, expressive aesthetic. The "Lemonade" Air Jordan 4 follows that same direction. The croc texture on the upper is a notable material choice. Standard Air Jordan 4 releases typically use nubuck or leather without texture, so the croc detailing adds a luxury layer that fits his fashion sensibility.

The upside-down smiley logo has also become a recognizable signature across his releases. Debossing it directly into the heel counter rather than placing it as a printed patch keeps the branding subtle but present. A fall release window puts it right in line with Jordan Brand's holiday season rollout.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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