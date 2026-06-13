J Balvin Debuted His Air Jordan 4 "Lemonade" A World Cup Ceremony

J Balvin performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday. He used the moment to give fans a first real look at an unreleased Air Jordan 4. The shoe is part of his big Jordan Brand collaboration and goes by the name "Lemonade."

Images of the shoe first leaked online in late 2025, but this marked the closest look yet. Before taking the stage, Balvin shared a close-up on his Instagram Stories showing the shoe's heel counter. The heel features his signature upside-down smiley face logo stamped directly into the material.

The shoe runs in a full yellow "Lemonade" colorway, covering the upper, midsole, and heel tab throughout. Croc texture also appears across the uppers and heel tab, adding a premium material element to the build. The look is bold but consistent with the playful direction Balvin has taken across his Jordan Brand work.

Balvin performed a variety of his hits representing his native Colombia at the ceremony. Shakira followed his set, performing her official World Cup song alongside Burna Boy. The J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 "Lemonade" is currently expected to release during Fall 2026. Jordan Brand has not confirmed any official release details yet.

J Balvin Air Jordan 4

J Balvin has built one of the more consistent rapper and sneaker brand partnerships in recent years. His Jordan Brand collaboration history includes multiple Air Jordan 3 colorways and other models across several years.

Each release has leaned into his colorful, expressive aesthetic. The "Lemonade" Air Jordan 4 follows that same direction. The croc texture on the upper is a notable material choice. Standard Air Jordan 4 releases typically use nubuck or leather without texture, so the croc detailing adds a luxury layer that fits his fashion sensibility.