Unboxing Video Unveils J Balvin's Most Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Yet

J Balvin just handed out one of the most exclusive sneaker packages of the year. He debuted a friends-and-family Air Jordan 1 limited to just 100 pairs total. No public release is planned and most people will never see these in person.

Complex News got a detailed unboxing on camera. The shoe arrives inside a locked black briefcase with a combination lock on the front. Inside, the pair sits wrapped in custom branded tissue covered in J Balvin smiley face graphics and basketball prints. The presentation alone sets it apart from anything in his existing Jordan catalog.

The shoe itself is all black. A black canvas upper covers the entire shoe with a tonal Swoosh cut into the material. The Jumpman logo sits on the tongue and J Balvin's lightning bolt smiley face logo appears as a Velcro patch on one tongue.

The package also includes a matching pair of black socks, alternate Velcro patches in yellow and red, alternate laces in neon yellow, and a handwritten note from J Balvin himself.

The whole package is the kind of thing that usually stays behind closed doors. J Balvin made 100 of them and sent them out to people close to him. There is no release date attached to this shoe and no indication that one is coming.

J Balvin's F&F Air Jordan 1

The briefcase packaging is the first detail that separates this from a typical friends-and-family pair. Most F&F releases arrive in a standard shoebox with minor custom touches.

J Balvin went further with a locked case, handwritten notes, and accessory options inside. That level of packaging detail usually only appears on the highest-tier collaborations.

The all-black canvas construction is a significant departure from his multicolor releases. The Velcro patches give the recipient some control over how the shoe looks on foot. Swapping between the yellow and red patches changes the whole character of the shoe without touching the colorway itself.

The 100-pair limit makes this one of the rarest J Balvin Jordan pieces in existence. His previous friends-and-family Air Jordan 1 Low also surfaced publicly before any announcement. That pattern has become part of how J Balvin operates within the Jordan Brand ecosystem.