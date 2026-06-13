Jonathon Cooper Arrested Again For Violating Protective Order

One week after being arrested alongside his girlfriend in a reported domestic violence incident, Jonathon Cooper was back behind bars. Earlier this week, we reported on the Denver Broncos' wide receiver's arrest on suspicion of criminal mischief with a domestic violence enhancer after he and his partner, Jade Fiegen, were engaged in a dispute. According to reports, Fiegen confronted Cooper about supposed infidelities, and the verbal altercation turned physical as they fought over their cellphones.
Read More: Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Pleads Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case
Cooper Hit With Additional Charges
Following his initial arrest, NFL.com reports that a protection order was filed against Cooper after he was also charged with a second-degree assault by strangulation. Authorities have added charges of harassment and violation of a protection order. Court documents reportedly show that Cooper made two phone calls and sent 20 messages to his Fiegen. He's also accused of showing up at her apartment unannounced and knocking on her door before she called the police. He later claimed he hadn't been served with the order.
The future of Cooper's career in the league is up in the air, but the Broncos did issue a brief statement to The Associated Press. "We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper's arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter," they said. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy added, "We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."
When news broke of his first arrest last week, Cooper took to social media to apologize to his loved ones and supporters. "This situation is not who I am," he said.