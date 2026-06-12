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Jonathon Cooper
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Jonathon Cooper Arrested Again For Violating Protective Order
After being arrested last week following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Jonathon Cooper was back behind bars.
By
Erika Marie
June 12, 2026