Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Pleads Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case

BY Erika Marie
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Defensive end Jonathon Cooper.ghows_gallery_ei-OH-200809550-0480ae38.jpg
Defensive end Jonathon Cooper. ghows_gallery_ei-OH-200809550-0480ae38.jpg USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Cooper and his girlfriend were both arrested last week after she confronted him about infidelity and things escalated.

Last week, Denver Broncos star Jonathon Cooper and his girlfriend, Jade Fiegen, found themselves on the wrong side of the law following a domestic incident in Colorado. The two were reportedly arrested last Thursday, with Cooper being held in jail on "the suspicion of criminal mischief with a domestic violence enhancer," reports ESPN. He was released the following day, and his legal team answered the charges this morning.

Moreover, Fiegen was arrested "on the suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence with an additional charge of petty criminal mischief." The couple was allegedly involved in a verbal argument over cellphones that escalated into a physical altercation. Both phones were reportedly broken during the altercation.

Cooper & Fiegen Give Police Differing Stories

Records reportedly show that Fiegen confronted Cooper about alleged infidelity. It's stated that she threw his phone across the room, before he admitted to grabbing her arm as he attempted to get the phone back. He also told police that he "braced his neck against her neck. However, in Fiegen's account, she told authorities that Cooper grabbed her by the neck and lifted her up against a wall. She also said he bit her phone so hard that it was damaged.

Records also stated that an officer "observed a small mark on [the woman's] neck, where she claimed [Cooper] grabbed her. I also observed scratches on [her] arm and a small cut on her hand. These markings and scratches did not appear consistent with a larger male lifting [her] up into the air by her throat as well as repeatedly being thrown to the ground. The small mark on [the woman's] neck did not appear to be consistent with the claim that [she] had been held up in the air by her throat by another individual.''

ESPN further states that Cooper's team won't try to dismiss the charges but wants a speedy trial. There is a reported hearing on July 6, "with the potential of a jury trial on July 22." The football player has pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted an apology to his Instagram. "I apologize to my family to my friends and my community … And so many others... I realize posting a bible [quote] after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay.''

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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