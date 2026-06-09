Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Pleads Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case

Last week, Denver Broncos star Jonathon Cooper and his girlfriend, Jade Fiegen, found themselves on the wrong side of the law following a domestic incident in Colorado. The two were reportedly arrested last Thursday, with Cooper being held in jail on "the suspicion of criminal mischief with a domestic violence enhancer," reports ESPN. He was released the following day, and his legal team answered the charges this morning.

Moreover, Fiegen was arrested "on the suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence with an additional charge of petty criminal mischief." The couple was allegedly involved in a verbal argument over cellphones that escalated into a physical altercation. Both phones were reportedly broken during the altercation.

Cooper & Fiegen Give Police Differing Stories

Records reportedly show that Fiegen confronted Cooper about alleged infidelity. It's stated that she threw his phone across the room, before he admitted to grabbing her arm as he attempted to get the phone back. He also told police that he "braced his neck against her neck. However, in Fiegen's account, she told authorities that Cooper grabbed her by the neck and lifted her up against a wall. She also said he bit her phone so hard that it was damaged.

Records also stated that an officer "observed a small mark on [the woman's] neck, where she claimed [Cooper] grabbed her. I also observed scratches on [her] arm and a small cut on her hand. These markings and scratches did not appear consistent with a larger male lifting [her] up into the air by her throat as well as repeatedly being thrown to the ground. The small mark on [the woman's] neck did not appear to be consistent with the claim that [she] had been held up in the air by her throat by another individual.''