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Jonathan Cooper
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Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Pleads Not Guilty In Domestic Violence Case
Cooper and his girlfriend were both arrested last week after she confronted him about infidelity and things escalated.
By
Erika Marie
June 08, 2026