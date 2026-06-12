Wendy Williams Lives In $25K Per Month Memory Care Unit

For the last several years, Wendy Williams has been at the center of an increasingly public battle over her health and independence. After being placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022, the former talk show host was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, diagnoses she has repeatedly challenged. Throughout 2025 and 2026, Williams publicly argued that she is mentally capable and should be allowed to regain control of her life, finances, and medical decisions, while undergoing additional evaluations as part of her ongoing legal fight.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Williams gave an update on her condition and living arrangements. It's reported that she lives in a "memory care unit for the so-called cognitively impaired," but the outlet claimed she sounded "sharp." Williams explained, "I’ve by now rested my case. It’s $25,000 a month here. There’s grass, trees, two floors, no cars around. Can’t even do the elevator to go down. It, too, is locked. I once was a connoisseur of food and now sometimes I’ll just have meals in my room. And I don’t drink."

Wendy Williams Lives A Far Different Life Than People Expect

Her current circumstances are a far cry from the fast-paced celebrity she knew for decades. Still, Williams seems to be making the best out of her situation. “There’s always security with me," she said. "Look, I go to church every Sunday. It’s the Christian Cultural Center — 10 a.m. I go with a personal aide."

“Understand, I did a daily TV show [for] 14 years. This watching over me also deals with dresses. I was tall. Looking gorgeous. Now all my good stuff’s in storage. I’m just not going to have some guy follow me into storage. This means, what am I going to wear? Those days we wore long. So I cut the stuff down. I’ve now turned skirts into shorts."