Wendy Williams Lives In $25K Per Month Memory Care Unit

BY Erika Marie
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Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: TV personality Wendy Williams attends Wendy Digital Event at Atlanta Tech Village Rooftop on August 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Former talk show host Wendy Williams has given an update on her living conditions, saying she's "gone through a lot of sh*t."

For the last several years, Wendy Williams has been at the center of an increasingly public battle over her health and independence. After being placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022, the former talk show host was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, diagnoses she has repeatedly challenged. Throughout 2025 and 2026, Williams publicly argued that she is mentally capable and should be allowed to regain control of her life, finances, and medical decisions, while undergoing additional evaluations as part of her ongoing legal fight.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Williams gave an update on her condition and living arrangements. It's reported that she lives in a "memory care unit for the so-called cognitively impaired," but the outlet claimed she sounded "sharp." Williams explained, "I’ve by now rested my case. It’s $25,000 a month here. There’s grass, trees, two floors, no cars around. Can’t even do the elevator to go down. It, too, is locked. I once was a connoisseur of food and now sometimes I’ll just have meals in my room. And I don’t drink."

Read More: Wendy Williams' Neurologist Claims She Doesn't Have Dementia

Wendy Williams Lives A Far Different Life Than People Expect

Her current circumstances are a far cry from the fast-paced celebrity she knew for decades. Still, Williams seems to be making the best out of her situation. “There’s always security with me," she said. "Look, I go to church every Sunday. It’s the Christian Cultural Center — 10 a.m. I go with a personal aide."

“Understand, I did a daily TV show [for] 14 years. This watching over me also deals with dresses. I was tall. Looking gorgeous. Now all my good stuff’s in storage. I’m just not going to have some guy follow me into storage. This means, what am I going to wear? Those days we wore long. So I cut the stuff down. I’ve now turned skirts into shorts."

“What I do is I keep things in my notebook. They say it’s dementia and aphasia," Williams added. “Best I can do is Monday and Friday I go to the gym. Let me tell you something else — and that is that I don’t know exactly how, what, why but I have gone through a lot of s h* t.” It's unclear whether this will remain Williams's permanent home or whether improvements will allow her to return to the normal life she is accustomed to.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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