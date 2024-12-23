Wendy Williams' Son Shares Promising Update On Her Health

Wendy Williams' son expects to have her home at some point soon.

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., says that his mother is sober and he expects her to come home soon as she continues to battle with dementia. He shared the update on his mom while commenting on a post from Charlamagne Tha God. The Breakfast Club host had shared a video of Wendy at Hunter Jr.’s college graduation from Florida International University in Miami.

“This makes me feel ancient. Congrats @topfloor_kev for graduating from @fiuinstagram with a degree in Economics. Next stop law school!!! Keep God First, Stay Humble, and Keep Working Young Man!!! We Truly Thank GOD for it ALL!!!” Charlamagne wrote in the caption. “Thank you fam! Let’s get her home,” Hunter commented. When one user expressed their love for his mom, he wrote in response: “While I’m here quick update on my mom. She’s sober and wants to come home. We’re fighting to make that happen because Isolation is killing her faster than anything else.”

Kevin Hunter Jr. & Wendy Williams Attend Jeezy's "TM 104" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Kevin Hunter Jr. (L) and Wendy Williams attend the Jeezy "TM 104" Listening Party at Up & Down on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Wendy's brother, Tommy Williams Jr., previously revealed that she was staying at an undisclosed treatment facility while speaking with Us Weekly, earlier this year. “When I speak to Wendy, she sounds fine. Wendy has improved,” he told the outlet back in February. “I know my sister from where she was to where she is now, and she has a substantial amount of improvement. It’s dialogue and conversation, topics, content, speech pattern, everything.” At the time, Wendy had just been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Charlamagne Tha God Shows Love To Wendy Williams