Tommy Williams, Wendy Williams's Brother, Annoyed He Can't Ever Talk To His Sister Privately

Wendy's family just want to talk... alone.

Wendy Williams' family has been through a lot since the talk show host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. On Friday, Williams's brother, Tommy, discussed the situation in a new interview. Tommy claimed that he hadn't been able to speak with his sister privately in a while. She is surrounded by caregivers and staff. "I haven't sat and talked with Wendy in ages," said Tommy. "We sit and talk on the phone for hours. But I want to sit there and look at my sister and not have someone looking at me. So, anytime I see my sister, I'd tell others to kick rocks."

Tommy Williams is the young brother of Wendy Williams. The two had a falling out over Wendy not attending their mother's funeral. “I really miss my mother,” the Vlogger said in a previous interview. adding that he doesn’t "understand so many things that have occurred during this time. My mother always said stand by one another, your family, your sisters, Tommy."

Wendy Williams's Brother Wants to Talk To Her Alone

Tommy's frustration follows the TV Host chastising her caregivers last week for not giving her the proper care after leaving a restaurant in Florida. “Just get the car please,” she told her team. “Make sure it’s the right car.” “They got the wrong car, so I knocked on the door and it was the totally wrong car,” Williams explained. “They left my scooter as they walked over there. Leaving my most precious, most … this cost a f – – king mint motherf – – ker.”