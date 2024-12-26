Wendy Williams Goes Off On Her Caretakers In Heated Argument

Wendy Williams was furious.

Wendy Williams was recorded going off on her caretakers in a heated argument, earlier this week. "And then both of you walked away leaving my sh*t in the street," she quips at one point in the video. "Just get the car please. Make sure it's the right car." She later explained to the camera that the caretakers got the wrong vehicle for her and left her scooter behind.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans showed plenty of love to Williams. "The way she spun that scooter around ready for action! Wendy is still Wendy and that’s good to see," one user wrote. Another added: "I’m just happy to see Wendy alive and in her right mind. Now get her damn car!" One more expressed their gratitude for Wendy's son. "Im so glad Kevin Jr is with her," they wrote.

Wendy Williams Attends Dinner In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The new clip comes after Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., shared an update on her health while commenting on a post from Charlamagne Tha God. The Breakfast Club host had shared a video of Wendy attending Kevin's college graduation ceremony. “This makes me feel ancient. Congrats @topfloor_kev for graduating from @fiuinstagram with a degree in Economics. Next stop law school!!! Keep God First, Stay Humble, and Keep Working Young Man!!! We Truly Thank GOD for it ALL!!!” Charlamagne wrote in the caption. “Thank you fam! Let’s get her home,” Hunter commented. When one user expressed their love for his mom, he wrote in response: “While I’m here quick update on my mom. She’s sober and wants to come home. We’re fighting to make that happen because Isolation is killing her faster than anything else.”

Wendy Williams Snaps On Caretakers