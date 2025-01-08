Wendy Williams’ Brother Sells “Free Wendy” Merch: "It's A Movement"

2018 The Hunter Foundation Gala
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Wendy Williams attends 2018 The Hunter Foundation Gala at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Tommy Williams wants his sister Wendy freed from her guardianship.

Wendy Williams and her well-being have been a hot topic of debate in recent months, as fans express concern for the former talk show host amid her dementia diagnosis. These concerns were only compounded when her guardian Sabrina Morrissey described her as "permanently incapacitated" in a lawsuit against A+E Networks, the parent company of Lifetime. Lifetime was behind the controversial docuseries about Williams released last year, which showcases the personality while she's at her most vulnerable.

Fortunately, fans were able to catch a glimpse of Williams last month when she attended her son's graduation ceremony. She appeared to be in good spirits, chatting and sitting with loved ones. Charlamagne Tha God even recently claimed to have spoken to her over the holidays, and said she seemed as sharp as ever. During a new interview with the U.S. Sun, however, her brother Tommy revealed that he's trying to move her to Florida and free her from her guardianship.

Tommy Williams Wants To Move Sister Wendy To Florida

“That’s something that’s been in my heart and her heart," he told the outlet. “She’s not free now, with her liberties, or with what she wants to do. It’s a movement.” As part of his efforts, he's reportedly selling "Free Wendy" merch, raising awareness for his sister's situation. His remarks come shortly after he expressed disappointment in his inability to talk to Williams privately.

"I haven't sat and talked with Wendy in ages," he explained during a livestream on his YouTube channel last month. "We sit and talk on the phone for hours. But I want to sit there and look at my sister and not have someone looking at me. So, anytime I see my sister, I'd tell others to kick rocks." Tommy's merch idea has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some believe he's simply trying to help his sibling, others wonder if he has ulterior motives.

