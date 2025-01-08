Wendy Williams’ Brother Sells “Free Wendy” Merch: "It's A Movement"

Tommy Williams wants his sister Wendy freed from her guardianship.

Wendy Williams and her well-being have been a hot topic of debate in recent months, as fans express concern for the former talk show host amid her dementia diagnosis. These concerns were only compounded when her guardian Sabrina Morrissey described her as "permanently incapacitated" in a lawsuit against A+E Networks, the parent company of Lifetime. Lifetime was behind the controversial docuseries about Williams released last year, which showcases the personality while she's at her most vulnerable.

Fortunately, fans were able to catch a glimpse of Williams last month when she attended her son's graduation ceremony. She appeared to be in good spirits, chatting and sitting with loved ones. Charlamagne Tha God even recently claimed to have spoken to her over the holidays, and said she seemed as sharp as ever. During a new interview with the U.S. Sun, however, her brother Tommy revealed that he's trying to move her to Florida and free her from her guardianship.

Tommy Williams Wants To Move Sister Wendy To Florida

“That’s something that’s been in my heart and her heart," he told the outlet. “She’s not free now, with her liberties, or with what she wants to do. It’s a movement.” As part of his efforts, he's reportedly selling "Free Wendy" merch, raising awareness for his sister's situation. His remarks come shortly after he expressed disappointment in his inability to talk to Williams privately.