The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Coals" Has A Dark Holiday Theme

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Coals" is set to release on December 25th per Sneaker Bar Detroit. The shoe plays off the old tradition of leaving coal for kids on the naughty list.

Black covers most of the textured, scale-like upper throughout. That dark base sets up the brighter green and purple accents elsewhere on the shoe.

The Swoosh shifts from venom green into purple venom across the side panel. That gradient effect also continues into a streaky, lightning-style pattern across the upper.

Also translucent outsole carries the same color shift, fading from purple to green. Together, those details keep the build dark while still adding contrast underfoot.

This isn't the first time the Kobe 6 has leaned into an offbeat holiday theme. Kobe Bryant first wore the "Grinch" colorway on Christmas Day back in 2010. That shoe became one of the most recognized releases in the entire Kobe line. "Coals" doesn't try to copy that look, but keeps a similar mischievous tone.

Nike has continued building out holiday themed Kobe releases in recent years. A "Reverse Grinch" version dropped back in 2023 with a different color flip. "Coals" follows that same pattern of revisiting older ideas with a new twist. The shoe arrives as part of a broader holiday lineup from Nike Basketball this year.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Coals"

Image via snkr_collector123

The Kobe 6 first released in 2010 and quickly became known for its low-cut build. Its scale-covered upper drew a direct line to Bryant's "Black Mamba" persona. That textured look has carried through nearly every retro since. "Coals" keeps that same scale pattern as its base.

This colorway adds a streaky, almost scattered print across the black upper. That detail is meant to resemble pieces of coal scattered across the shoe. Green and purple accents break up the darker tones without overwhelming the overall look. The outsole's color shift adds one more layer of detail underfoot.

Nike has used the Kobe 6 for holiday storytelling more than once. "Grinch" set that tone back in 2010, and later releases have built on it. "Coals" continues that same idea with a heavier, more shadowy color story. It fits into a wider pattern of narrative driven holiday releases from the brand.