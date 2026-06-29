Cardi B Delivers Fiery Performance At The BET Awards: Watch

Cardi B remains one of the biggest artists in hip-hop. While she has proven to be polarizing at times, you can't deny the impact she has had. Furthermore, with her album Am I The Drama?, she was able to deliver a plethora of hit songs.
On Sunday, she got to perform some of those hits at the BET Awards. The awards show is currently going down in Los Angeles, and there has been lots of fanfare. This is especially true with Druski hosting the show.
Following Teyana Taylor's Icon Award, presented by Janet Jackson, Cardi B brought the house down with a well-timed melody. As you will see below, the artist performed "Errtime," "Hello," "Check Please," & "Pretty & Petty" during this medley.
Cardi B At The BET Awards
Cardi B's performance is just one of many this evening. Rick Ross, Max B, French Montana, Don Toliver, Raye, Kehlani, and a plethora of other major artists are performing songs this evening. The BET Awards always bring forth some major performances, and the 2026 edition is clearly no different.
So far, only two awards have been given out. For instance, we know that the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist is Leon Thomas. Furthermore, on the women's side, Kehlani has won the award. Given the output these artists have given us lately, this is certainly the correct decision.
Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from tonight's BET Awards.