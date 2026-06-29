Cardi B Delivers Fiery Performance At The BET Awards: Watch

Cardi B performed a medley of songs at the BET Awards on Sunday night, and she brought the house down in the process.

So far, only two awards have been given out. For instance, we know that the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist is Leon Thomas. Furthermore, on the women's side, Kehlani has won the award. Given the output these artists have given us lately, this is certainly the correct decision.

On Sunday, she got to perform some of those hits at the BET Awards. The awards show is currently going down in Los Angeles, and there has been lots of fanfare. This is especially true with Druski hosting the show.

Cardi B remains one of the biggest artists in hip-hop. While she has proven to be polarizing at times, you can't deny the impact she has had. Furthermore, with her album Am I The Drama?, she was able to deliver a plethora of hit songs.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!