Cardi B Celebrates BET Awards Win With A Rendition Of Drake's "Janice STFU"

BY Alexander Cole
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Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso.Cardi B 003
Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Cardi B was a winner at the BET Awards on Sunday, and after the show, she was spotted on a livestream singing Drake's latest smash single.

Sunday night was a successful one for Cardi B as she performed at the BET Awards and even won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Whenever Cardi performs, you know she is going to bring the house down, and that is exactly what she did on Sunday.

As for her most recent award, it was well deserved. After all, Am I The Drama? was a big success, and the songs continue to hit. Her fanbase still loves her, and at this time, she is the biggest woman rapper in the world.

Following her big win at the BET Awards, Cardi B decided to have some fun on a live stream. This is the same live stream where she told her fans to ease up on BIA, who got dissed in one of the songs during her performance.

Below, you will see that Cardi B had some fun while singing the lyrics to Drake's "Janice STFU." Of course, this has become one of the biggest songs in the world, and Cardi amused herself with her rendition.

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Cardi B Has Some Fun

Don't expect an official cover from the artist any time soon. However, this is just yet another example of how the song has exploded. Drake got himself a hit with this one, and once again, he has proven that he can still crank out some of the biggest hits in the hip-hop world.

As for Cardi B, it is going to be interesting to see what her next move is. She clearly has momentum on her side right now. However, there is no telling whether or not she will take advantage, or wait seven years between projects again.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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