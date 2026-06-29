Cardi B Celebrates BET Awards Win With A Rendition Of Drake's "Janice STFU"

Sunday night was a successful one for Cardi B as she performed at the BET Awards and even won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Whenever Cardi performs, you know she is going to bring the house down, and that is exactly what she did on Sunday.
As for her most recent award, it was well deserved. After all, Am I The Drama? was a big success, and the songs continue to hit. Her fanbase still loves her, and at this time, she is the biggest woman rapper in the world.
Following her big win at the BET Awards, Cardi B decided to have some fun on a live stream. This is the same live stream where she told her fans to ease up on BIA, who got dissed in one of the songs during her performance.
Below, you will see that Cardi B had some fun while singing the lyrics to Drake's "Janice STFU." Of course, this has become one of the biggest songs in the world, and Cardi amused herself with her rendition.
Cardi B Has Some Fun
Don't expect an official cover from the artist any time soon. However, this is just yet another example of how the song has exploded. Drake got himself a hit with this one, and once again, he has proven that he can still crank out some of the biggest hits in the hip-hop world.
As for Cardi B, it is going to be interesting to see what her next move is. She clearly has momentum on her side right now. However, there is no telling whether or not she will take advantage, or wait seven years between projects again.