Cardi B Celebrates BET Awards Win With A Rendition Of Drake's "Janice STFU"

As for her most recent award, it was well deserved. After all, Am I The Drama? was a big success, and the songs continue to hit. Her fanbase still loves her, and at this time, she is the biggest woman rapper in the world.

Following her big win at the BET Awards, Cardi B decided to have some fun on a live stream. This is the same live stream where she told her fans to ease up on BIA, who got dissed in one of the songs during her performance.

Below, you will see that Cardi B had some fun while singing the lyrics to Drake's "Janice STFU." Of course, this has become one of the biggest songs in the world, and Cardi amused herself with her rendition.

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Cardi B Has Some Fun

Don't expect an official cover from the artist any time soon. However, this is just yet another example of how the song has exploded. Drake got himself a hit with this one, and once again, he has proven that he can still crank out some of the biggest hits in the hip-hop world.