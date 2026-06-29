Cardi B Asks Fans To Lay Off BIA After Performing Diss Track At BET Awards

Cardi B had a big night at the 2026 BET Awards, taking home Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and performing a medley of her AM I THE DRAMA? hits. They included "ErrTime," "Hello," "Check Please," and her BIA diss track "Pretty & Petty." Following this night, Cardi took to social media to urge fans not to pester her beef opponent, an already active sentiment that some fans praised as mature while others called it hypocritical.

"Please don't pick on that girl," she expressed, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "I am very big against Internet bullying. Unless my fans have to... But if somebody's not bothering me, and I feel like she's not bothering me, I don't want to be the reason why somebody gets on the Internet and has a bad day or gets depressed or feels bad or feels like the world is against them. Because I really went through that before."

"All these b***hes, blogs was against me..." the Bronx star continued. "I do like teaching b***hes a lesson... But after a while, I'll kill you and then I feel bad that I killed you and buried you... You really f***ed with me, so I had to do that. But yes, I'm not going to stop performing the show... If somebody don't f**k with me, I don't want to keep f***ing with them, 'cause it gives bullying. And I'm really not a bully unless I have to... My fans gon' be like 'Cardi, stop.' [...] I don't want to ever over-do it... I want to keep being blessed... If she ever see me, I know it's gon' be on sight. I know the b***h gon' want to fight me... I'm with everything."

Cardi B & BIA Beef

For those unaware, Cardi B's BIA beef began when fans compared their aesthetics and styles, which both artists did not take super kindly to online. Following subliminal shots, they openly engaged in social media warfare via diss tracks, relationship allegations, and a lot more drama.

As for BIA's responses to Cardi B, she jumps in to defend herself whenever she feels slighted. For example, she called out Cardi's partner Stefon Diggs' other relationships after Cardi performed "Pretty & Petty" on tour.