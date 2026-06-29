Cardi B Asks Fans To Lay Off BIA After Performing Diss Track At BET Awards

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Asks Fans Lay Off BIA After Diss Track BET Awards
Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Some fans called Cardi B hypocritical for performing the BIA diss track "Pretty & Petty" at the 2026 BET Awards and later asking for peace.

Cardi B had a big night at the 2026 BET Awards, taking home Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and performing a medley of her AM I THE DRAMA? hits. They included "ErrTime," "Hello," "Check Please," and her BIA diss track "Pretty & Petty." Following this night, Cardi took to social media to urge fans not to pester her beef opponent, an already active sentiment that some fans praised as mature while others called it hypocritical.

"Please don't pick on that girl," she expressed, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "I am very big against Internet bullying. Unless my fans have to... But if somebody's not bothering me, and I feel like she's not bothering me, I don't want to be the reason why somebody gets on the Internet and has a bad day or gets depressed or feels bad or feels like the world is against them. Because I really went through that before."

"All these b***hes, blogs was against me..." the Bronx star continued. "I do like teaching b***hes a lesson... But after a while, I'll kill you and then I feel bad that I killed you and buried you... You really f***ed with me, so I had to do that. But yes, I'm not going to stop performing the show... If somebody don't f**k with me, I don't want to keep f***ing with them, 'cause it gives bullying. And I'm really not a bully unless I have to... My fans gon' be like 'Cardi, stop.' [...] I don't want to ever over-do it... I want to keep being blessed... If she ever see me, I know it's gon' be on sight. I know the b***h gon' want to fight me... I'm with everything."

Read More: BET Awards 2026: Full List Of Winners

Cardi B & BIA Beef

For those unaware, Cardi B's BIA beef began when fans compared their aesthetics and styles, which both artists did not take super kindly to online. Following subliminal shots, they openly engaged in social media warfare via diss tracks, relationship allegations, and a lot more drama.

As for BIA's responses to Cardi B, she jumps in to defend herself whenever she feels slighted. For example, she called out Cardi's partner Stefon Diggs' other relationships after Cardi performed "Pretty & Petty" on tour.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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