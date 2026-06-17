BET Awards Announces Star-Studded List Of Performers For 2026 Ceremony

The BET Awards are taking place on Sunday, June 28 in Los Angeles, and we now know the performers who will be taking the stage.

If one thing is for certain, it is that the BET Awards got the balance right when it comes to both legacy acts and contemporary artists. This is going to make for a diverse show that the fans are going to want to tap into.

Something that makes the BET Awards stand out is the performances. Some of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world pop out for the event, and that will certainly be the case this time around as well.

This year, the BET Awards are going to take place on Sunday, June 28, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. It is going to be a phenomenal celebration of black culture, and there are going to be some superstars in attendance.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!