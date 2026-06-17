BET Awards Announces Star-Studded List Of Performers For 2026 Ceremony

Unfortunately, the BET Hip-Hop Awards no longer exist. However, the BET Awards are still going strong. Last year, it was a stacked show with some truly incredible performances.
This year, the BET Awards are going to take place on Sunday, June 28, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. It is going to be a phenomenal celebration of black culture, and there are going to be some superstars in attendance.
Something that makes the BET Awards stand out is the performances. Some of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world pop out for the event, and that will certainly be the case this time around as well.
The performers were announced today, and artists like Cardi B, Don Toliver, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Common, and more will be taking the stage.
BET Awards 2026
The Full List Of Performers:
- Cardi B
- Common
- Doechii
- Don Toliver
- Jill Scott
- Tems
- Kehlani
- KWN
- French Montana and Max B
- Queen Latifah
- Rick Ross
- T.I
- The War and Treaty
If one thing is for certain, it is that the BET Awards got the balance right when it comes to both legacy acts and contemporary artists. This is going to make for a diverse show that the fans are going to want to tap into.
There will be numerous reasons to watch this year. Just looking at this list, there really is a little something for everyone, and we're excited.