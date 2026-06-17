BET Awards Announces Star-Studded List Of Performers For 2026 Ceremony

BY Alexander Cole
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57th NAACP Image Awards | Official BET Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: T.I. attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner at Grand Venue on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
The BET Awards are taking place on Sunday, June 28 in Los Angeles, and we now know the performers who will be taking the stage.

Unfortunately, the BET Hip-Hop Awards no longer exist. However, the BET Awards are still going strong. Last year, it was a stacked show with some truly incredible performances.

This year, the BET Awards are going to take place on Sunday, June 28, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. It is going to be a phenomenal celebration of black culture, and there are going to be some superstars in attendance.

Something that makes the BET Awards stand out is the performances. Some of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world pop out for the event, and that will certainly be the case this time around as well.

The performers were announced today, and artists like Cardi B, Don Toliver, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Common, and more will be taking the stage.

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BET Awards 2026

The Full List Of Performers:

  • Cardi B
  • Common
  • Doechii
  • Don Toliver
  • Jill Scott
  • Tems
  • Kehlani
  • KWN
  • French Montana and Max B
  • Queen Latifah
  • Rick Ross
  • T.I
  • The War and Treaty

If one thing is for certain, it is that the BET Awards got the balance right when it comes to both legacy acts and contemporary artists. This is going to make for a diverse show that the fans are going to want to tap into.

There will be numerous reasons to watch this year. Just looking at this list, there really is a little something for everyone, and we're excited.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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