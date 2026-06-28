BET Awards 2026: Performers, Nominees, & How To Watch

The BET Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles tonight, and we have all of the details on the big show.

If you are planning on watching the 2026 BET Awards, you will be able to do so as of Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Furthermore, the show will be aired on BET HER, CMT, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon (NAN), Paramount, POP, VH1, Comedy Central, and TV Land. Needless to say, there are plenty of options for those who are interested.

This year's BET Awards will honor the best creatives in the world of television, film, and music. Athletes will also be honored as Druski hosts the show from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It is going to be a whole lot of fun, and we just so happen to have all the details.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!