StockX Just Made A Major Change To How It Sells Sneakers

StockX is entering the used sneaker market for the first time. The platform launched a new branch called StockX Listings this week. Until now, StockX only allowed sales of new, deadstock sneakers and apparel.

Listings runs separately from StockX's usual buy and ask system. Sellers ship items directly to buyers instead of routing through authentication first. Buyers can still pay extra to send an item through verification if they want. That setup gives buyers a choice between speed and added peace of mind.

StockX says it built new AI photo tools to speed up the listing process. Sellers can upload images and have product details filled in automatically. They also requires identity verification for anyone listing items. It looks like payments stay on hold until delivery is confirmed through tracking.

This move puts them more directly against GOAT and eBay, which of course already sell used sneakers. GOAT, in particular, has built a strong reputation around used and vintage pairs.

StockX clearly wants a piece of that same market going forward. Listings is currently live for Apple users, with wider access expected soon.

StockX Enters Used Sneakers

StockX built its name on a stock market style trading model. Buyers and sellers set bids and asks, and a match triggers the sale. That system always required items to be brand new and unworn. Listings breaks from that rule for the first time since the platform launched in 2016.

The new section sits apart from StockX's main marketplace pages. Items still show up alongside verified listings, but follow a different shipping process.

Sellers send products straight to buyers, skipping the usual authentication step. Optional verification remains available for buyers who want extra reassurance.

This expansion follows other recent additions, including a live auction format called StockX Live. Together, these moves suggest StockX wants to cover more of the resale market.