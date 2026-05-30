StockX Just Revealed The Most-Bought Sneaker In Every US State

StockX just released a breakdown of the most-bought sneaker by state since 2024 and the results are worth looking at. The data covers every US state and reveals which shoe moved more units than anything else in each market.

The ASICS Gel-1130 "Black/Silver" dominates the map more than any other shoe. It ranks number 1 in 20 states, which is not a number anyone would have predicted a few years ago. ASICS holding down more states than Nike, Jordan Brand, or Adidas combined is a real statement about where the market has moved.

The Nike Dunk Low leads in six states and the black and white Dunk Low from 2021 tops 5 more. The Air Force 1 Low "White" holds the top spot in 5 states as well. Between those three Nike models alone the brand covers a significant portion of the country.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue 2024 ranks first in four states. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" and the Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR "Onyx" each lead in two states. Several other shoes including the Converse Shai 001, the Nike Air Vapormax Plus, and the Adidas Samba OG "Cloud White" each claim one state individually.

Overall, the picture shows a resale market that has shifted noticeably away from Jordan Brand dominance and toward running silhouettes and lifestyle shoes.

StockX Most-Bought Sneakers

The ASICS Gel-1130 result is the most significant finding in the entire dataset. It is a clear signal that ASICS has built nationwide demand on the resale market.

The brand has been building momentum in the lifestyle space for several years. The StockX data confirms that the Gel-1130 specifically has converted that momentum into real purchasing volume.

The Nike results are also worth looking at more closely. The Dunk Low, Air Force 1, and older retro silhouettes holding multiple states shows that classic Nike models still move consistently across different regions. Jordan Brand showing up in only a handful of states tells a different story about where the hype has shifted since 2024.