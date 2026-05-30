StockX Just Revealed The Most-Bought Sneaker In Every US State

BY Ben Atkinson
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Antonio Gray, 29, of Detroit , places a authentication label on a pair of Jordan 7 retro sneakers after inspecting them the new
Antonio Gray, 29, of Detroit , places a authentication label on a pair of Jordan 7 retro sneakers after inspecting them the new at Stock X authentication center in Detroit on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Stock X has created day trading for consumer goods and is doing $2 million in sales daily. Stockx. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
StockX data reveals the most-bought sneaker by state since 2024, with a sleeper pair leading in 20 states.

StockX just released a breakdown of the most-bought sneaker by state since 2024 and the results are worth looking at. The data covers every US state and reveals which shoe moved more units than anything else in each market.

The ASICS Gel-1130 "Black/Silver" dominates the map more than any other shoe. It ranks number 1 in 20 states, which is not a number anyone would have predicted a few years ago. ASICS holding down more states than Nike, Jordan Brand, or Adidas combined is a real statement about where the market has moved.

The Nike Dunk Low leads in six states and the black and white Dunk Low from 2021 tops 5 more. The Air Force 1 Low "White" holds the top spot in 5 states as well. Between those three Nike models alone the brand covers a significant portion of the country.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue 2024 ranks first in four states. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" and the Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR "Onyx" each lead in two states. Several other shoes including the Converse Shai 001, the Nike Air Vapormax Plus, and the Adidas Samba OG "Cloud White" each claim one state individually.

Overall, the picture shows a resale market that has shifted noticeably away from Jordan Brand dominance and toward running silhouettes and lifestyle shoes.

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StockX Most-Bought Sneakers

The ASICS Gel-1130 result is the most significant finding in the entire dataset. It is a clear signal that ASICS has built nationwide demand on the resale market.

The brand has been building momentum in the lifestyle space for several years. The StockX data confirms that the Gel-1130 specifically has converted that momentum into real purchasing volume.

The Nike results are also worth looking at more closely. The Dunk Low, Air Force 1, and older retro silhouettes holding multiple states shows that classic Nike models still move consistently across different regions. Jordan Brand showing up in only a handful of states tells a different story about where the hype has shifted since 2024.

The Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" leading two states reflects how strong the Kobe line has performed since Nike resumed production. Any colorway from that line generating top-state results on StockX confirms there is sustained collector demand well beyond the initial release windows.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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