comic
- SongsKid Cudi & Denzel Curry Are Heroes On New Single "Black Ops": StreamThe SoundCloud-exclusive cut is a companion piece to the Cleveland creative's new "Moon Man" comic series with Kyle Higgins.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.8K Views
- Pop CultureMethod Man Kicks Off New Phase Of "MEFaverse"Method Man has launched a new phase of the "MEFaverse."ByCole Blake9.2K Views
- NewsMethod Man Announces Comic Book Series To Be Released As NFTMethod Man is releasing his own comic book series as an NFT.ByCole Blake1363 Views
- Pop CultureNext Batman Will Be A Person Of Color In Comic Written By John RidleyDC is releasing a new Batman comic in 2021 that will feature a hero of color as the Dark Knight.ByCole Blake2.7K Views
- MusicJennifer Lopez Entertains Idea Of Starring As Batman One Day: "Why Not?"JLo's down for anything. ByChantilly Post1026 Views
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Acted In "A Star Is Born" So Bradley Cooper Would Stop NaggingDave Chappelle begrudgingly accepted Bradley Cooper's solicitation to act in "A Star Is Born."ByDevin Ch11.5K Views
- Original ContentThe Sustained Cultural Significance Of "The Boondocks"“Excuse me, everyone. I have a brief announcement to make: Jesus was Black, Ronald Reagan was the devil, and the government is lying about 9/11. Thank you for your time. And goodnight.”ByLuke Hinz10.7K Views
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Trailer Debuts During Academy AwardsThe star-studded film is set to be a hit for Marvel Studios.ByErika Marie2.1K Views
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen's Superhero Show "The Boys" Gets First TrailerThe anti-superhero show.ByBrynjar Chapman1395 Views
- MusicMichael Blackson Says "The Academy" Knew About Kevin Hart's "Past"Michael Blackson drags Bill Cosby in the process of re-friending Kevin Hart.ByDevin Ch6.9K Views
- EntertainmentThanos' Snap From "Avengers: Infinity War" Gets A NameUnfortunately it's not a snap pun.ByBrynjar Chapman4.5K Views
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Caught Slippin', Begins Deleting Old Homophobic TweetsKevin Hart is virtually always in "the doghouse."ByDevin Ch10.1K Views
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Didn't Know Wolverines Were Real Animals"I presumed it was a made up name for the comic book."ByChantilly Post2.3K Views
- MusicEric Andre Nails The Perfect "Trippie Redd Costume" For HalloweenEric Andre is a One Percenter as far as "Halloween Creativity" is concerned.ByDevin Ch4.0K Views
- MusicDrake Dissed By DeRay Davis At BET Awards: "Send The N**** Who Wrote Your Shit"DeRay's Drake disses have come to light, word for word, line for line.ByDevin Ch15.4K Views
- EntertainmentMarvel Introduces New Killmonger Comic Mini-SeriesBlack Panther's infamous villain gets a backstory. ByKarlton Jahmal1.5K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Pressed By Fat Boy SSE Over "Barbie Dreams:" Why U Do 'Em Like That?"Nicki Minaj gets a valuable acting credit in Fat Boy SSE's latest comedy skit.ByDevin Ch15.9K Views
- EntertainmentEllen DeGeneres To Go On First Stand-Up Comedy Tour In 15 YearsThe TV show host heads back on the road for a stand-up comedy tour.ByZaynab1.6K Views