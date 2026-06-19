Teyana Taylor's Rocks A Spike Lee Jumpman Shirt At Knicks Parade

BY Ben Atkinson
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CHANEL And Tribeca Festival Talk With Teyana Taylor Presented By Through Her Lens
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Teyana Taylor, wearing CHANEL, speaks onstage at CHANEL And Tribeca Festival's Talk With Teyana Taylor Presented By Through Her Lens at Spring Studios on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/WireImage)
Teyana Taylor's outfit at the Knicks championship parade featured a custom shirt with a Spike Lee inspired Jumpman design.

Teyana Taylor took part in the Knicks championship parade on June 18th. The parade celebrated New York's first title win since 1973.

Taylor wore a white shirt featuring a custom Jumpman style graphic. The image shows a man in a pinstripe suit and bucket hat. He's leaping with a basketball, echoing the classic Jordan logo pose. The figure closely resembles Spike Lee in his "Mars Blackmon" persona. Faded orange and blue skyline graphics sit behind the design.

Lee has long been considered the most recognizable celebrity Knicks fan. He's repped the team publicly for decades, especially courtside at Madison Square Garden. A shirt referencing him fits naturally within the day's overall theme. The graphic blends two pieces of New York culture together.

She was one of several big names who have been seen throughout the parade. She joined other artists like Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, and even the Wu-Tang Clan. Other celebrities at the parade included Timothee Chalamet (of course), Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller. Lee himself also attended, riding alongside Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

The parade brought together sports, fashion, and music in one stretch of Manhattan. Taylor's shirt became one small piece of that larger celebration.

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Teyana Taylor's Spike Lee Jumpman Shirt

The shirt's design plays on a well known piece of basketball history. The original Jumpman logo comes from a 1984 photo of Michael Jordan. Swapping Jordan for a Spike Lee style figure flips that reference playfully.

The pinstripe suit nods to Lee's signature courtside style over the years. Meanwhile, the skyline graphic ties the design back to New York directly. Faded orange and blue colors keep it tied to Knicks branding throughout.

Those same colors showed up across countless parade outfits that day. The shirt stood out among a sea of jerseys and custom fan gear. It captured something specific about Knicks culture rather than generic team pride. Pairing humor with history made it a fitting choice for that day.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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