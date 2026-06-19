Teyana Taylor's Rocks A Spike Lee Jumpman Shirt At Knicks Parade

Teyana Taylor took part in the Knicks championship parade on June 18th. The parade celebrated New York's first title win since 1973.

Taylor wore a white shirt featuring a custom Jumpman style graphic. The image shows a man in a pinstripe suit and bucket hat. He's leaping with a basketball, echoing the classic Jordan logo pose. The figure closely resembles Spike Lee in his "Mars Blackmon" persona. Faded orange and blue skyline graphics sit behind the design.

Lee has long been considered the most recognizable celebrity Knicks fan. He's repped the team publicly for decades, especially courtside at Madison Square Garden. A shirt referencing him fits naturally within the day's overall theme. The graphic blends two pieces of New York culture together.

She was one of several big names who have been seen throughout the parade. She joined other artists like Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, and even the Wu-Tang Clan. Other celebrities at the parade included Timothee Chalamet (of course), Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller. Lee himself also attended, riding alongside Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

The parade brought together sports, fashion, and music in one stretch of Manhattan. Taylor's shirt became one small piece of that larger celebration.

Teyana Taylor's Spike Lee Jumpman Shirt

The shirt's design plays on a well known piece of basketball history. The original Jumpman logo comes from a 1984 photo of Michael Jordan. Swapping Jordan for a Spike Lee style figure flips that reference playfully.

The pinstripe suit nods to Lee's signature courtside style over the years. Meanwhile, the skyline graphic ties the design back to New York directly. Faded orange and blue colors keep it tied to Knicks branding throughout.