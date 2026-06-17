The New York Knicks are this year's NBA Champions, and as the celebrations continue, Teyana Taylor is bringing clarity to a moment that was captured on video after the team's big win. The multihyphenate entertainer was among dozens of celebrities who attended Game 5's victory, and after the event, Teyana was seen in a clip attempting to take the court. Several other famous figures were able to congratulate the team in the paint, but Taylor was denied access by a security guard.
The video quickly went viral, and in it, viewers can see that Teyana kept her cool as security outwardly refused to let her pass. Others stepped in to help her out, but the guard wasn't compromising her job, even for the Golden Globe winner. After days of the public weighing in on the incident, Taylor resurfaced to give her side of the story.
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Teyana Clarifies The Situation
The singer addressed the controversy in a comment on Instagram. "A few things here 😂💙🧡 I was minding my business on FaceTime then I start walking towards the proper entrance and was actually stopped by the first young lady you see talking to me," Teyana wrote. "Thennnnn KAT’s dad and a few others told me to come in right there where they seen me. Then the other lady came over. I think she was just a little overwhelmed, lol. It was a lot happening. She was def over doing her job but at least she was doing it!"
She added that "EVERYBODY had a hard time getting onto the court at some point." Teyana didn't want to "rush or trample" her way in, so she simply remained patient. "Trust me, I had everything I needed to have. I simply had to walk down to the proper entry. I was perfectly fine and on the court less than about 60 seconds after this was recorded. 😂 I had an absolute blast!"
Check out the clip and her response below.