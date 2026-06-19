T.I. Asks Judge To Finally Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Long-Running Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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TI Judge Dismiss Sabrina Peterson Case
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of pointing a gun at her head back in 2021, a long battle of which only an emotional distress claim remains.

T.I. is getting ready to release Kill The King very soon, but he has a long-running legal headache he wants to put behind him for good first. According to AllHipHop, he asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to dismiss what's left of assault accuser Sabrina Peterson's case against him.

For those unaware, she claims a July 2025 Instagram video from the rapper caused her emotional distress. The video consisted of him promoting Washington, D.C. comedy show and made comments that Peterson felt threatened her. "It’s a beautiful day to not spread lies and to not be negative. It’s a beautiful day, man, to mind your business," the Atlanta MC had said.

Earlier this week on Monday (June 15), he reportedly filed the motion asking United States District Judge Fernando M. Olguin to dismiss Sabrina's claim against him. J. Cameron-Banks, Tip's attorney, claimed her emotional distress claim is false, pointing to the plaintiff's amended responses with no additional facts and her consistent returns to allegations from 2007 and 2014.

The rapper's team argued the IG video in question never referenced her explicitly and that only three of 45,000 accounts that liked the video or commented on it mentioned her by name. They also argued the Instagram post doesn't meet legal standards for actionable emotional harm.

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T.I. & Sabrina Peterson Case
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper T.I. on the field during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This legal battle between T.I. and Sabrina Peterson emerged explicitly in 2021. She accused him of pointing a gun at her head during a fight with his assistant, which he and his wife Tiny denied. Peterson later sued for defamation, invasion of privacy, and more.

But in June of 2023, a court dismissed most of the case, ordering her to pay the couple over $96K in legal fees. Another judge threw the case out in March of 2025 due to lack of progress, which related to defamation and court-abuse claims.

T.I. federally sued Sabrina Peterson for defamation in December of 2024, claiming her allegations about a federal investigation into him for alleged sex trafficking are completely false. Following the dismissal of Peterson's defamation and counter-abuse allegations, plus other accusations, the only thing that stands of her case against him is this emotional distress claim.

The hearing over this dismissal request will reportedly take place on July 30 at Los Angeles' First Street Courthouse.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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