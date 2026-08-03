Ice Spice Leaves Fans Hot & Bothered After Showing Off New Pixie Cut

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ice Spice took to TikTok over the weekend where she showed off her new pixie cut, which fans are evidently fans of.

Ice Spice is an artist who keeps her fans on their toes. Lately, she has been garnering attention for all sorts of endeavors outside of music. For instance, she recently launched a new fragrance. Furthermore, a new skin of hers is coming to Fortnite.

Just last year, she was in Spike Lee's film Highest 2 Lowest. Additionally, her recent conversation with Tobey Maguire at Michael Rubin's white party had some wondering if the two had shared a kiss. It was later revealed that this was not the case.

Now, Ice Spice is turning heads thanks to her latest hairstyle. When she first came onto the scene, Ice Spice was known for her red curls. From there, she started wearing longer hair. Now, she has decided to sport a pixie cut, and fans are loving it.

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

Ice Spice Debuts New Hairstyle

The new video from Ice Spice's TikTok account currently has over 8 million views and over 1 million likes. Moreover, there are over 9000 comments, with the vast majority complimenting Spice on the brand new look.

With all of her recent success outside of music, one has to wonder whether or not music is something she is still interested in. Aside from a viral hit for the new SpongeBob SquarePants movie, Ice Spice has remained fairly quiet since the release of her project Y2K.

It was an album that was panned by most critics, although some publications were favorable. Once you go viral with your music, it can be extremely difficult to sustain that success over the longterm, and Ice Spice knows that all too well.

However, it is clear that there are opportunities for her outside of music. Whether that be through brand deals or perhaps even acting.

Read More: Ranking All 24 LeBron James Signature Sneakers

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice's Android Sparks Fierce Debate, Backlash From iPhone Users
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice Debuts A New Look And Gets Hit With Roblox And Wii Sports Comparisons
NBA: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets Music Ice Spice Stuns Fans After Popping Out In Revealing Pink Corset
Spotify Best New Artist Event - Red Carpet Music How Did Ice Spice Get famous?
Comments 0