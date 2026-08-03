Ice Spice Leaves Fans Hot & Bothered After Showing Off New Pixie Cut

Ice Spice is an artist who keeps her fans on their toes. Lately, she has been garnering attention for all sorts of endeavors outside of music. For instance, she recently launched a new fragrance. Furthermore, a new skin of hers is coming to Fortnite.

Just last year, she was in Spike Lee's film Highest 2 Lowest. Additionally, her recent conversation with Tobey Maguire at Michael Rubin's white party had some wondering if the two had shared a kiss. It was later revealed that this was not the case.

Now, Ice Spice is turning heads thanks to her latest hairstyle. When she first came onto the scene, Ice Spice was known for her red curls. From there, she started wearing longer hair. Now, she has decided to sport a pixie cut, and fans are loving it.

Ice Spice Debuts New Hairstyle

The new video from Ice Spice's TikTok account currently has over 8 million views and over 1 million likes. Moreover, there are over 9000 comments, with the vast majority complimenting Spice on the brand new look.

With all of her recent success outside of music, one has to wonder whether or not music is something she is still interested in. Aside from a viral hit for the new SpongeBob SquarePants movie, Ice Spice has remained fairly quiet since the release of her project Y2K.

It was an album that was panned by most critics, although some publications were favorable. Once you go viral with your music, it can be extremely difficult to sustain that success over the longterm, and Ice Spice knows that all too well.

However, it is clear that there are opportunities for her outside of music. Whether that be through brand deals or perhaps even acting.