Ice Spice Stuns Fans After Popping Out In Revealing Pink Corset

Ice Spice is someone who knows what it takes to go viral. Overall, virality is how many fans became acquainted with the artist. The song "Munch" was an internet phenomenon, and she was able to deliver some other big hits.
Now, Ice Spice doesn't make music as often as she used to. Quite frankly, she doesn't need to. Her SpongeBob SquarePants song "Big Guy" was an internet sensation, which put her in a lot of fans' good graces. Meanwhile, there are various brand deals that she has acquired, which have kept her sustained.
For instance, she has a deal with Fortnite, which has culminated in another skin, which should be released fairly soon. Meanwhile, taking to Instagram today, Ice Spice unveiled her latest brand deal with Ulta Beauty.
Ice Spice Promotes Ulta
Tomorrow, Ice Spice will be doing a TikTok live stream with Ulta Beauty at 4:30 PM EST. To promote this live stream, Ice Spice left fans in complete awe by donning a pink outfit, which consisted of lace pants as well as a pink corset.
Simply, Ice Spice had to remind people of what they have been missing as of late. Of course, she has remained prevalent in the public eye, although her social media appearances have been few and far between.
As it turns out, Ice Spice was even at Michael Rubin's White Party a few weeks ago. This subsequently led to rumors that she was kissing Tobey Maguire. However, these rumors were eventually debunked.
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