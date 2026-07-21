Ice Spice Stuns Fans After Popping Out In Revealing Pink Corset

Ice Spice has just come through with some new promotional material for Ulta Beauty, and fans are currently in awe.

Simply, Ice Spice had to remind people of what they have been missing as of late. Of course, she has remained prevalent in the public eye, although her social media appearances have been few and far between.

Now, Ice Spice doesn't make music as often as she used to. Quite frankly, she doesn't need to. Her SpongeBob SquarePants song "Big Guy" was an internet sensation, which put her in a lot of fans' good graces. Meanwhile, there are various brand deals that she has acquired, which have kept her sustained.

Ice Spice is someone who knows what it takes to go viral. Overall, virality is how many fans became acquainted with the artist. The song "Munch" was an internet phenomenon, and she was able to deliver some other big hits.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!