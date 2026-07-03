Ice Spice's Team Shuts Down Tobey Maguire Romance Rumors

According to Loren LoRosa on Twitter, a representative for Spice reached out with a statement. Per their conversation, the two celebrities are not romantically involved in any way, and the pictures of them at the White Party are deceiving.

The two were actually just sharing a vape and talking while having a good time, according to the representative, and did not lock lips. LoRosa asked about a picture of the Spider-Man actor with his hand on the Bronx star's arm and leaning in. The representative reportedly clarified that the photo snapped their initial greeting and nothing more.

Some fans immediately bought into the explanations, as they expressed more shock over the idea of this being true. Others are more skeptical, though. In any case, it seems like this won't be a burgeoning romance anytime soon, unless this is all a misdirect. Consider these rumors debunked.

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Tobey Maguire & Ice Spice

We will see if either famous face chooses to address these rumors in any way. Maybe it was just a chance crossover, but social media sleuths continue to scrutinize the images and posit there may be something more here. Perhaps we will get some form of response, whether it's a sly bar or an answer to a burning red carpet question.

Elsewhere, this is Ice Spice's latest viral Internet discussion piece. The last time fans debated about her online was her McDonald's fight, which she doubled down on by teasing a collaboration with Wendy's.

As for the Peter Parker actor, Tobey Maguire never suited up for another Spider-Man film with his trilogy's director Sam Raimi. But fans did get to see his iconic cameo alongside Andrew Garfield in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.