Ice Spice's Team Shuts Down Tobey Maguire Romance Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ice Spice Team Shut Down Tobey Maguire Rumors
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Fans reacted wildly when photos of Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire allegedly kissing at Michael Rubin's White Party went viral.

Tobey Maguire has crossed over into hip-hop circles before, but never to such scandalous degrees. Pictures of Ice Spice and him allegedly kissing at Michael Rubin's White Party on Wednesday (July 1) went viral, but her team stepped in to clarify this.

According to Loren LoRosa on Twitter, a representative for Spice reached out with a statement. Per their conversation, the two celebrities are not romantically involved in any way, and the pictures of them at the White Party are deceiving.

The two were actually just sharing a vape and talking while having a good time, according to the representative, and did not lock lips. LoRosa asked about a picture of the Spider-Man actor with his hand on the Bronx star's arm and leaning in. The representative reportedly clarified that the photo snapped their initial greeting and nothing more.

Some fans immediately bought into the explanations, as they expressed more shock over the idea of this being true. Others are more skeptical, though. In any case, it seems like this won't be a burgeoning romance anytime soon, unless this is all a misdirect. Consider these rumors debunked.

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Tobey Maguire & Ice Spice

We will see if either famous face chooses to address these rumors in any way. Maybe it was just a chance crossover, but social media sleuths continue to scrutinize the images and posit there may be something more here. Perhaps we will get some form of response, whether it's a sly bar or an answer to a burning red carpet question.

Elsewhere, this is Ice Spice's latest viral Internet discussion piece. The last time fans debated about her online was her McDonald's fight, which she doubled down on by teasing a collaboration with Wendy's.

As for the Peter Parker actor, Tobey Maguire never suited up for another Spider-Man film with his trilogy's director Sam Raimi. But fans did get to see his iconic cameo alongside Andrew Garfield in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

These days, Maguire's living the celebrity life with less pressure than those days. But his name is still subject to gossip, especially when tied to one of the decade's breakout hip-hop stars.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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