tobey maguire
- Pop CultureN.O.R.E. Posted Up With Tobey Maguire, Tyga, The GameThe four seemed to be having a good time.By Noah Grant
- MoviesSam Raimi Discusses Why "Spider-Man 4" Was Never Made & Chances Of Another FilmSam Raimi recently discussed the plans he had for a fourth Spider-Man film with Tobey Maguire.By Cole Blake
- MoviesKirsten Dunst Says She Would Reprise Her "Spider-Man" Role If Given The OpportunityDunst said she would "never say no" to the opportunity to play MJ. By Taylor McCloud
- TVAndrew Garfield Will Not Be Returning For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home:' ReportThe actor put to rest rumors circulating that he is set to star alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.
By Madusa S.
- Movies"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Will Hit Theatres In DecemberThe third title in the "Spider-Man" series has finally been revealed as "Spider-Man: No Way Home." By Deja Goode
- MoviesTom Holland Debunks Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield RumorTom Holland lets fans down easy following rumors that his upcoming film would feature a Spiderman crossover with former Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesTobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Rumored For "Spider-Man 3"According to new reports, the upcoming "Spider-Man 3" will feature both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles. By Mitch Findlay