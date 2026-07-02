Ice Spice Allegedly Spotted "Kissing" Tobey Maguire At Michael Rubin's White Party

BY Alexander Cole
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Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire are going viral right now thanks to photos of them kissing at Michael Rubin's White Party.

Michael Rubin's White Party always seems to bring out a plethora of celebrities, and on Wednesday, Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire were there. Singling out these two names might come across as a bit bizarre, but we're doing it for good reason.

According to photos circulating on social media this afternoon, it is being reported that Ice Spice and Maguire were spotted kissing at the White Party. In the tweet below, you can see that the image on the left showcases Ice Spice leaning in, while Maguire grabs her arm. However, you can't see for sure that the two were kissing.

Meanwhile, in the image on the right, the two just seem to be striking up a normal conversation. These are the kinds of photos that would go ultra-viral on social media, especially given the names involved. No one would have predicted the OG Spider-Man kissing Ice Spice.

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Ice Spice & Tobey Maguire In The Hamptons

Maguire is 51 years old, while Ice Spice is 26. If you are doing the math at home, that is a 25-year age gap between these two. In the past, Maguire has been criticised for the age gaps in his relationships. Given this latest photo with Ice Spice, we would not be surprised if those same criticisms resurface.

Whatever the case may be, there is still quite a bit to unpack here. Aside from the images going viral on social media, there isn't much to go off of right now. What we can confirm is that earlier today, Page Six confirmed that both Ice Spice and Maguire were in attendance.

This remains a developing story that we will be sure to keep you updated on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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