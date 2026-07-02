Ice Spice Allegedly Spotted "Kissing" Tobey Maguire At Michael Rubin's White Party

Michael Rubin's White Party always seems to bring out a plethora of celebrities, and on Wednesday, Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire were there. Singling out these two names might come across as a bit bizarre, but we're doing it for good reason.

According to photos circulating on social media this afternoon, it is being reported that Ice Spice and Maguire were spotted kissing at the White Party. In the tweet below, you can see that the image on the left showcases Ice Spice leaning in, while Maguire grabs her arm. However, you can't see for sure that the two were kissing.

Meanwhile, in the image on the right, the two just seem to be striking up a normal conversation. These are the kinds of photos that would go ultra-viral on social media, especially given the names involved. No one would have predicted the OG Spider-Man kissing Ice Spice.

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Ice Spice & Tobey Maguire In The Hamptons

Maguire is 51 years old, while Ice Spice is 26. If you are doing the math at home, that is a 25-year age gap between these two. In the past, Maguire has been criticised for the age gaps in his relationships. Given this latest photo with Ice Spice, we would not be surprised if those same criticisms resurface.

Whatever the case may be, there is still quite a bit to unpack here. Aside from the images going viral on social media, there isn't much to go off of right now. What we can confirm is that earlier today, Page Six confirmed that both Ice Spice and Maguire were in attendance.

This remains a developing story that we will be sure to keep you updated on.