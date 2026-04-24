Ice Spice and Wendy's have something big in the works, and they are taking a jab at McDonald's in the process. The rival fast-food chain took to their X (Twitter) to tease a future collaboration while echoing their former employee. "THIS would happen at Wendy's [eyeballs emoji]."

The caption accompanies an image of the Bronx rapper rocking an iced-out chain that says, "Ice Spicy." Additionally, the hitmaker is sporting a red wig to mimic the restaurant's iconic logo, along with a red top.

As of now, we don't know what this is teasing specifically, but fans are predicting what will come of this. According to Soap Central, some are assuming that a "combo meal is coming." Others think it could be a new menu item.

This could also be a method for Ice Spice to unleash a new single. Interestingly, she did preview a track last weekend with the audio playing over the fight at the Hollywood McDonald's.

Her caption over the teaser read, "this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s."

This is partially why some folks believe the brawl was a sneaky way to draw more attention to herself.

Ice Spice's Fight At McDonald's

Ebro was one of those in that camp leading the charge. "This is kinda what made me feel like this might be kinda promo," the radio host theorized. He explained that his view of the situation stems from Spice not having much going on at the moment. "Y'all know I be looking for promo," he jokes before adding, "Ice Spice needs promo right now... I feel like it was wrestling."

However, a statement from Ice Spice's legal rep says this is anything but a stunt. According to her attorney, Bradford Cohen, they are going to be taking this to court. "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."