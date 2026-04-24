Ice Spice & Wendy's Tease Collaboration Following McDonald's Brawl

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kate Spade New York And NYLON Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Ice Spice attends the Kate Spade New York and NYLON "Holiday Duo-ets" hosted celebration at Chateau Marmont on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
It appears that Ebro may have been onto something when he said Ice Spice's fight at McDonald's was for promo because she has a collab coming.

Ice Spice and Wendy's have something big in the works, and they are taking a jab at McDonald's in the process. The rival fast-food chain took to their X (Twitter) to tease a future collaboration while echoing their former employee. "THIS would happen at Wendy's [eyeballs emoji]."

The caption accompanies an image of the Bronx rapper rocking an iced-out chain that says, "Ice Spicy." Additionally, the hitmaker is sporting a red wig to mimic the restaurant's iconic logo, along with a red top.

As of now, we don't know what this is teasing specifically, but fans are predicting what will come of this. According to Soap Central, some are assuming that a "combo meal is coming." Others think it could be a new menu item.

This could also be a method for Ice Spice to unleash a new single. Interestingly, she did preview a track last weekend with the audio playing over the fight at the Hollywood McDonald's.

Her caption over the teaser read, "this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s."

This is partially why some folks believe the brawl was a sneaky way to draw more attention to herself.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

Ice Spice's Fight At McDonald's

Ebro was one of those in that camp leading the charge. "This is kinda what made me feel like this might be kinda promo," the radio host theorized. He explained that his view of the situation stems from Spice not having much going on at the moment. "Y'all know I be looking for promo," he jokes before adding, "Ice Spice needs promo right now... I feel like it was wrestling."

However, a statement from Ice Spice's legal rep says this is anything but a stunt. According to her attorney, Bradford Cohen, they are going to be taking this to court. "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

As for what happened, Ice Spice and her friend were eating their food at the McDonald's when a fan approached them. The attacker, Vayah, alleges she was trying to exchange pleasantries with the star. However, Vayah claims the performer was rude and calling her names.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference Music Ebro Is Highly Skeptical Of Ice Spice's McDonald's Altercation
Ice Spice Addresses McDonalds Fight Best Way Possible Music Ice Spice Addresses McDonald's Fight In The Best Way Possible
Ice Spice McDonalds Attacker Explains Cleotrapa Chimes In Music Ice Spice's McDonald's Attacker Explains Fight While Cleotrapa Chimes In
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0