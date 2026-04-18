Ice Spice Addresses McDonald's Fight In The Best Way Possible

Ice Spice had a long journey to superstardom. She did not blow up overnight and worked hard before finding fame, and a fan named Vayah attacking her at a Hollywood McDonald's this week has led her and some of her fans to look back on her long-gone fast-food days. For those unaware, on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Spice revealed she used to work at a Wendy's.

"I learned to appreciate Squidward's attitude working at Wendy's because I was able to understand where he was coming from," she remarked. "There would be really annoying workers and characters with me. I was just like, 'You know what, though? If they weren't here, it wouldn't be the same.' So I lowkey would appreciate them, but lowkey, though."

This is relevant because of the SpongeBob fan's alleged rudeness to the fan that attacked her at this McDonald's... Or at least, that's what the fan claimed. Via Twitter, Spice reacted to the footage of the fight, and chose to shout out her former bosses in comparison to their fast-food competition.

"this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s," she wrote. Not only that, but the Bronx star followed this situation up in the best way possible: new music. She shared video of the fight inside the McDonald's along with a snippet of an unreleased track, and it sounds very fun. Hopefully it comes out soon amid all this buzz.

Ice Spice Fight

After video of the fight surfaced yesterday (Friday, April 17), TMZ spoke with the woman that attacked Ice Spice, whose name is Vayah. She claimed she went up to Spice and her friend to give them compliments, but the femcee allegedly was rude to her and called her a "b***h." This is what sparked the scuffle, which eventually moved outside the restaurant. Vayah claimed Spice smashed one of her friends' phones, and video shows the ensuing chaos.