Ice Spice Addresses McDonald's Fight In The Best Way Possible

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ice Spice Addresses McDonalds Fight Best Way Possible
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Ice Spice attends "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" New York Special Screening at the Paramount Pictures Screening Room on December 17, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
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A fan recently attacked Ice Spice at a McDonald's in Hollywood, and the rapper knew exactly how to take advantage of the situation.

Ice Spice had a long journey to superstardom. She did not blow up overnight and worked hard before finding fame, and a fan named Vayah attacking her at a Hollywood McDonald's this week has led her and some of her fans to look back on her long-gone fast-food days. For those unaware, on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Spice revealed she used to work at a Wendy's.

"I learned to appreciate Squidward's attitude working at Wendy's because I was able to understand where he was coming from," she remarked. "There would be really annoying workers and characters with me. I was just like, 'You know what, though? If they weren't here, it wouldn't be the same.' So I lowkey would appreciate them, but lowkey, though."

This is relevant because of the SpongeBob fan's alleged rudeness to the fan that attacked her at this McDonald's... Or at least, that's what the fan claimed. Via Twitter, Spice reacted to the footage of the fight, and chose to shout out her former bosses in comparison to their fast-food competition.

"this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s," she wrote. Not only that, but the Bronx star followed this situation up in the best way possible: new music. She shared video of the fight inside the McDonald's along with a snippet of an unreleased track, and it sounds very fun. Hopefully it comes out soon amid all this buzz.

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Ice Spice Fight

After video of the fight surfaced yesterday (Friday, April 17), TMZ spoke with the woman that attacked Ice Spice, whose name is Vayah. She claimed she went up to Spice and her friend to give them compliments, but the femcee allegedly was rude to her and called her a "b***h." This is what sparked the scuffle, which eventually moved outside the restaurant. Vayah claimed Spice smashed one of her friends' phones, and video shows the ensuing chaos.

We will see if Ice Spice has anything else to say about this or if she pursues legal action, as her attorney suggested to TMZ. She has other issues to handle in that regard, but all the ruckus around this fight might prompt more responses.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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