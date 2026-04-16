Ice Spice Is Fighting Back In Her Wig Lawsuit

Ice Spice isn't backing down from a lawsuit filed by wig outlet Thee Bella Brand. Since 2025, the "Bikini Bottom" rapper has been in a legal war with the company for allegedly failing to pay a $20,000 total for custom wigs she had requested. Allegedly, she ordered at least 25 of them. They are also seeking damages for her allegedly disrespecting the brand online.
However, Ice Spice and her legal team claim Thee Bella Brand is being "overly dramatic" and that they are putting "public pressure" on her.
Additionally, TMZ reports her filing states that Bella Brand hasn't provided any semblance of evidence to support their claims that she tried to interfere with their business with destructive social media posts.
Moreover, the 26-year-old claims this is a breach of contract case over the wigs if anything and nothing more.
It will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the future. Especially since Thee Bella Brand is also seeking $400,000 in lost business opportunities and punitive damages.
If this story is totally new to you, this has been brewing for a couple of years now.
Ice Spice Wig Battle With Thee Bella Brand
This wig conundrum began in the summer of 2024 when Ice Spice booked Thee Bella Brand to design custom wigs for her Y2K! tour. Back then, the owner, Gia, claimed that the rapper and her team didn't have the necessary funds to cover the total.
She did give them grace, allegedly providing them with extra time to come up with the money. However, after allegedly promising to cover that massive order and a service fee, they allegedly never paid up.
Gia went on to blast Ice Spice on her social media writing, "Things happen, but that is not how you handle someone that respects your business AND ALWAYS comes through for you at the very last minute. LITERALLY!!!!!!" she wrote. Elsewhere, she claimed that after they allegedly kept changing the payment date, they allegedly canceled the order one day before shipping. "Also you still owe me my wig back because it’s not paid for what’s going on with that??" she added.
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