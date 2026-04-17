Ice Spice Gets Attacked By A Fan At Hollywood McDonald's

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ice Spice Attacked By Fan Hollywood McDonalds New Video
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Ice Spice (left) sits courtside with New York Jets player Sauce Gardner during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Ice Spice's attorney Bradford Cohen reportedly issued a statement to TMZ about the recent fight with a fan.

Ice Spice has been facing a relatively busy 2026 so far, clearing up legal trouble and paving the way for future musical releases. But the year also contained a chaotic moment, as TMZ caught alleged footage of a fan slapping her at a McDonald's in Hollywood and the ensuing fight that happened earlier this week.

According to the outlet, security footage from inside the location is from Wednesday (April 15). In it, you can see a woman approach the rapper and a friend, seemingly trying to sit down with them. They seemingly got into an argument over where they're from, and then the fan attacked Spice. Onlookers and her friend tried to separate the two, but things didn't stop there.

In another video shared by the publication, you can see the femcee argue with a man outside the restaurant, which then led to a brawl in the street. The context of all this is very unclear, and it seems like things went left quick.

Following this, the "Naked" collaborator's attorney Bradford Cohen reportedly issued a statement to TMZ. "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly," the statement reportedly reads. "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

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Ice Spice's McDonald's Fight

Also, the outlet reportedly spoke with Vayah, the woman that fought with Ice Spice at the McDonald's. She reportedly claimed Spice rudely called her a "b***h" when she tried to show her love, which is why she attacked her.

We will see if this leads to any significant legal action or more updates on the matter. Hopefully nothing too dangerous went down here. As fans scrutinize what they saw, they wonder if Spice or Vayah have anything else to say about it.

Elsewhere, Ice Spice is speaking on weight loss speculation and navigating other gossip rumors about her personal life. This new video doesn't bode well for the gossip train moving forward. Whether she addresses it or not, at least nothing more serious seems to have emerged from this.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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