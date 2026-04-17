Ice Spice Gets Attacked By A Fan At Hollywood McDonald's

Ice Spice has been facing a relatively busy 2026 so far, clearing up legal trouble and paving the way for future musical releases. But the year also contained a chaotic moment, as TMZ caught alleged footage of a fan slapping her at a McDonald's in Hollywood and the ensuing fight that happened earlier this week.

According to the outlet, security footage from inside the location is from Wednesday (April 15). In it, you can see a woman approach the rapper and a friend, seemingly trying to sit down with them. They seemingly got into an argument over where they're from, and then the fan attacked Spice. Onlookers and her friend tried to separate the two, but things didn't stop there.

In another video shared by the publication, you can see the femcee argue with a man outside the restaurant, which then led to a brawl in the street. The context of all this is very unclear, and it seems like things went left quick.

Following this, the "Naked" collaborator's attorney Bradford Cohen reportedly issued a statement to TMZ. "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly," the statement reportedly reads. "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

Ice Spice's McDonald's Fight

Also, the outlet reportedly spoke with Vayah, the woman that fought with Ice Spice at the McDonald's. She reportedly claimed Spice rudely called her a "b***h" when she tried to show her love, which is why she attacked her.

We will see if this leads to any significant legal action or more updates on the matter. Hopefully nothing too dangerous went down here. As fans scrutinize what they saw, they wonder if Spice or Vayah have anything else to say about it.