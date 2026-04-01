Yeat Recruits Ice Spice For "Naked" Music Video

BY Zachary Horvath
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Yeat is feeding fans with more material surrounding "ADL" with the newest bit being a music video for "Naked."

While Kanye West's Bully has largely dominated hip-hop conversations over these last few days, Yeat also has been stirring up excitement. On Friday, March, 27, the Oregon rapper dropped off his highly anticipated double album ADL.

The project features two distinct sides with those being A Dangerous Lyfe and A Dangerous Love. The former dabbles in themes he's covered pretty extensively in past releases. However, A Dangerous Love was a bit more of a risk for Yeat.

As the title suggests, he touches on what love means to him and how he's struggled with the feeling. One of the songs that encapsulates this side of the tape is the interlude-like track "Naked."

It's a woozy solo joint that hears the 26-year-old rap/sing about how he plays a dangerous game by managing multiple women at once. Ultimately, the feelings he has for these people are pretty shallow as he prefers to just engage in sexual activities with them.

"And I'm back in the city, back in the city, back in, baby (Could you work the waist? Ayy, ooh)," he says on the chorus.

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Yeat ADL First Week Sales Projections

The reason we are focusing on this track specifically is because he's decided to drop an accompanying visual. In a pretty interesting twist, Yeat features Ice Spice in the video, who portrays one of his women of interest.

Directed by Noah Olivier Smith, there are some cool ways in which Yeat plays off of the sleazy lyrics visually. For example, Ice Spice is much bigger than him, showing that she ultimately has control over him. He wants to engage but she ultimately has the power to accept or deny his request.

The music video fittingly ends with the femcee squishing him underneath her heels.

This video also arrives following ADL's sales projections. As of earlier today, HITS Daily Double predicts that it will debut at number four on the Hot 200 next week. They are projecting that it will sell 80,000 copies, with 45,000 coming from physicals.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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