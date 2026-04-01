Yeat Recruits Ice Spice For "Naked" Music Video

While Kanye West's Bully has largely dominated hip-hop conversations over these last few days, Yeat also has been stirring up excitement. On Friday, March, 27, the Oregon rapper dropped off his highly anticipated double album ADL.
The project features two distinct sides with those being A Dangerous Lyfe and A Dangerous Love. The former dabbles in themes he's covered pretty extensively in past releases. However, A Dangerous Love was a bit more of a risk for Yeat.
As the title suggests, he touches on what love means to him and how he's struggled with the feeling. One of the songs that encapsulates this side of the tape is the interlude-like track "Naked."
It's a woozy solo joint that hears the 26-year-old rap/sing about how he plays a dangerous game by managing multiple women at once. Ultimately, the feelings he has for these people are pretty shallow as he prefers to just engage in sexual activities with them.
"And I'm back in the city, back in the city, back in, baby (Could you work the waist? Ayy, ooh)," he says on the chorus.
Yeat ADL First Week Sales Projections
The reason we are focusing on this track specifically is because he's decided to drop an accompanying visual. In a pretty interesting twist, Yeat features Ice Spice in the video, who portrays one of his women of interest.
Directed by Noah Olivier Smith, there are some cool ways in which Yeat plays off of the sleazy lyrics visually. For example, Ice Spice is much bigger than him, showing that she ultimately has control over him. He wants to engage but she ultimately has the power to accept or deny his request.
The music video fittingly ends with the femcee squishing him underneath her heels.
This video also arrives following ADL's sales projections. As of earlier today, HITS Daily Double predicts that it will debut at number four on the Hot 200 next week. They are projecting that it will sell 80,000 copies, with 45,000 coming from physicals.