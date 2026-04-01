Lizzo Admits She Remained A Virgin Until Winning A Grammy

Lizzo says that she made a promise with herself to remain a virgin until winning a Grammy Award. She reflected on her love life during a new appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky. She won her first award for best urban contemporary album with Cuz I Love You in 2020.

The conversation began with her describing herself as a "late bloomer." “Isn’t that crazy? … I wasn’t even thinking about it. For me, I just promised myself when I was younger that I wouldn’t have sex until I won a Grammy,” she explained. When Lil Dicky asked if she would've stuck to the promise if she hadn't won a Grammy by now, she remarked: “Who knows?”

Lizzo also recalled having her first kiss at 21 years old. “When we were teenagers at my church, we all made a pact that we wouldn’t do anything before marriage,” she said. “And then, I was just so scared. No one wanted to kiss me.” She added that the kiss, "was terrible. It was a New Year’s Eve thing and he, like, forced it on me,” she said. “I was really mad and I was like, ‘My first kiss is ruined!'”

Read More: Lizzo Claims Every Rapper Slid In Her DMs After She Got Famous

Lizzo On "Friends Keep Secrets"

Once Lizzo achieved Grammy success, she says that tons of hip-hop artists began sliding into her DMs. "I was really confused," she admitted. "Mind you, I grew up a big girl and I grew up like, guys didn't like me like that. Where I grew up, if you were fat, you were ugly, which, that's not true. Fat doesn't equal ugly, but where I grew up, that's what it was. So, I was kind of invisible to all the guys. No one liked me in high school. One guy liked me in high school, and he was like, so ashamed that he would pass me notes. 'Come and hook up with me at this place," and I was like, 'No, I'm not gonna do that. What the f*ck is wrong with you.'"