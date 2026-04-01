Lizzo Admits She Remained A Virgin Until Winning A Grammy

BY Cole Blake
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Entertainment: 2024 Grammy Awards
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lizzo presents the award for best R&amp;B Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
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Lizzo also revealed that tons of hip-hop artists popped up in her DMs after she won a Grammy Award in 2020.

Lizzo says that she made a promise with herself to remain a virgin until winning a Grammy Award. She reflected on her love life during a new appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky. She won her first award for best urban contemporary album with Cuz I Love You in 2020.

The conversation began with her describing herself as a "late bloomer." “Isn’t that crazy? … I wasn’t even thinking about it. For me, I just promised myself when I was younger that I wouldn’t have sex until I won a Grammy,” she explained. When Lil Dicky asked if she would've stuck to the promise if she hadn't won a Grammy by now, she remarked: “Who knows?”

Lizzo also recalled having her first kiss at 21 years old. “When we were teenagers at my church, we all made a pact that we wouldn’t do anything before marriage,” she said. “And then, I was just so scared. No one wanted to kiss me.” She added that the kiss, "was terrible. It was a New Year’s Eve thing and he, like, forced it on me,” she said. “I was really mad and I was like, ‘My first kiss is ruined!'”

Read More: Lizzo Claims Every Rapper Slid In Her DMs After She Got Famous

Lizzo On "Friends Keep Secrets"

Once Lizzo achieved Grammy success, she says that tons of hip-hop artists began sliding into her DMs.  "I was really confused," she admitted. "Mind you, I grew up a big girl and I grew up like, guys didn't like me like that. Where I grew up, if you were fat, you were ugly, which, that's not true. Fat doesn't equal ugly, but where I grew up, that's what it was. So, I was kind of invisible to all the guys. No one liked me in high school. One guy liked me in high school, and he was like, so ashamed that he would pass me notes. 'Come and hook up with me at this place," and I was like, 'No, I'm not gonna do that. What the f*ck is wrong with you.'"

Lizzo continued: "When all this shifted, and I started getting these DMs, I was confused. I was like, 'I don't even know what this person's intention is. I thought it was all friendly. People had to tell me, 'Hey, no. This person is trying to f*ck you.' I was like, 'What?' I'm so oblivious."

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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