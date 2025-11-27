Lizzo Says The Body Positivity Movement Is Leaving Plus-Size Women Behind

Lizzo is speaking out about what she sees as a quiet shift in culture. And she’s worried about who’s being left behind. In a personal essay published Sunday on her Substack, the artist questioned whether plus-size women are being “erased” as weight-loss drugs and shifting beauty standards reshape the body-positivity movement. The piece, titled “Why is everybody losing weight and what do we do? Sincerely, a person who’s lost weight,” reflects on Lizzo’s own two-year health journey while sounding the alarm about what she believes is a broader cultural reset.

In the essay, Lizzo revealed that she now weighs about 200 pounds after what she describes as a long-term “weight release” focused on wellness rather than appearance. Still, she expressed concern that the movement that once championed size-inclusivity is now moving away from its original community. “Once something becomes for everyone, the people it was created for are edged out,” she wrote. Arguing that body positivity has drifted from its roots in plus-size, disabled, and queer communities.

She also criticized what she views as the increasing dominance of smaller-bodied creators in body-positivity spaces. Saying social media hashtags once built for representation now reflect a narrow standard of beauty. Lizzo further claimed extended clothing sizes are becoming less available online and that plus-size models are receiving fewer opportunities in fashion and entertainment.

Lizzo Speaks Out

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, gives a speech before Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

A major focus of her concern centers on the popularity of drugs such as Ozempic. The drug has been increasingly used for weight loss. Citing reporting from The New York Times, she pointed to rising demand for GLP-1 medications and the way they’ve shifted public conversations around body image and health.

Lizzo acknowledged her own experience with Ozempic early in her transformation. Moreover, she said that Pilates became a healthier outlet as she worked through personal struggles. Including the fallout from workplace-harassment allegations made against her in 2023. She admitted the period left her emotionally overwhelmed and dealing with depression.