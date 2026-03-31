Lizzo Claims Every Rapper Slid In Her DMs After She Got Famous

BY Cole Blake
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MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Singer and rapper Lizzo attends Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrity softball game prior to the game agains the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
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Lizzo spoke about her love life while appearing on Benny Blanco's podcast, "Friends Keep Secrets," on Tuesday.

Lizzo says that tons of rappers slide into her DMs after she achieved mainstream success with the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019. Discussing her love life during an appearance on the podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, Lizzo explained how she wasn't used to men finding her attractive.

The topic began with Benny Blanco asking Lizzo for the "craziest" celebrity to slide into her DMs. "All of them," she said, referencing hip-hop artists. "I was really confused. Mind you, I grew up a big girl and I grew up like, guys didn't like me like that. Where I grew up, if you were fat, you were ugly, which, that's not true. Fat doesn't equal ugly, but where I grew up, that's what it was. So, I was kind of invisible to all the guys. No one liked me in high school. One guy liked me in high school, and he was like, so ashamed that he would pass me notes. 'Come and hook up with me at this place," and I was like, 'No, I'm not gonna do that. What the f*ck is wrong with you.'"

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Lizzo continued: "When all this shifted, and I started getting these DMs, I was confused. I was like, 'I don't even know what this person's intention is. I thought it was all friendly. People had to tell me, 'Hey, no. This person is trying to f*ck you.' I was like, 'What?' I'm so oblivious."

As the clip has been circulating on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "This is exactly why you gotta be careful being nice to people cuz then they friends or delusions gon gas it despite what sense is telling them," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another questioned: "Every is a stretch. So, Jay Z?"

Lizzo's "Don’t Make Me Love U"

Lizzo's interview with Benny Blanco comes after putting out a new music video for her latest single, “Don’t Make Me Love U," earlier this month. She finished recording her fifth studio album, Love in Real Life, last year, but has yet to release it.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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