Lizzo Claims Every Rapper Slid In Her DMs After She Got Famous

Lizzo says that tons of rappers slide into her DMs after she achieved mainstream success with the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019. Discussing her love life during an appearance on the podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, Lizzo explained how she wasn't used to men finding her attractive.

The topic began with Benny Blanco asking Lizzo for the "craziest" celebrity to slide into her DMs. "All of them," she said, referencing hip-hop artists. "I was really confused. Mind you, I grew up a big girl and I grew up like, guys didn't like me like that. Where I grew up, if you were fat, you were ugly, which, that's not true. Fat doesn't equal ugly, but where I grew up, that's what it was. So, I was kind of invisible to all the guys. No one liked me in high school. One guy liked me in high school, and he was like, so ashamed that he would pass me notes. 'Come and hook up with me at this place," and I was like, 'No, I'm not gonna do that. What the f*ck is wrong with you.'"

Lizzo continued: "When all this shifted, and I started getting these DMs, I was confused. I was like, 'I don't even know what this person's intention is. I thought it was all friendly. People had to tell me, 'Hey, no. This person is trying to f*ck you.' I was like, 'What?' I'm so oblivious."

As the clip has been circulating on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "This is exactly why you gotta be careful being nice to people cuz then they friends or delusions gon gas it despite what sense is telling them," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another questioned: "Every is a stretch. So, Jay Z?"

Lizzo's "Don’t Make Me Love U"