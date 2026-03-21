Don't Make Me Love U - Song by Lizzo

Lizzo's latest single "Don't Make Me Love U" brings forth some 80s pop sounds that will immediately bring you some nostalgia.

Lizzo is gearing up to release her new album Love In Real Life. But first, she is back with a new single called "Don't Make Me Love U." The song comes with a music video in which she is confronting her past self. It is an emotional, self-reflective song that speaks to her younger self. Meanwhile, this song sounds like it would have been a Top 40 radio hit in the 1980s. From the bassline to the vocals to the soaring chorus, this is a song that will definitely provide some nostalgia. It's a nice change of pace from Lizzo, and we believe fans will appreciate this new direction.

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