Don't Make Me Love U - Song by Lizzo

Lizzo is gearing up to release her new album Love In Real Life. But first, she is back with a new single called "Don't Make Me Love U." The song comes with a music video in which she is confronting her past self. It is an emotional, self-reflective song that speaks to her younger self. Meanwhile, this song sounds like it would have been a Top 40 radio hit in the 1980s. From the bassline to the vocals to the soaring chorus, this is a song that will definitely provide some nostalgia. It's a nice change of pace from Lizzo, and we believe fans will appreciate this new direction.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Pop
Album: Love In Real Life
Quotable Lyrics from Don't Make Me Love U
I'm going on a drive
To give you a couple of minutes to make up your mind
Well, baby, I'll be fine, yeah
'Causе I'm a big fine woman, don't lose your place in linе