Ebro Is Highly Skeptical Of Ice Spice's McDonald's Altercation

BY Zachary Horvath
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Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ebro Darden moderates the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images
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Last week, Ice Spice was involved in a fight with a fan at a McDonald's and folks like Ebro are wondering why she had no security with her.

Ice Spice's viral throw down at a Hollywood McDonald's last week is stirring up some debate. One of the main talking points thus far has been the lack of security. Many are wondering why the Bronx femcee was out in public with her friend and no one else given how unpredictable strangers can be around celebrities.

However, Ebro Darden is taking this conversation to another place this week. The former Hot 97 show host is theorizing that Ice Spice staged this entire fight to promote a new album. Moreover, he believes that she did this because her name hasn't really been popping lately either.

In a clip from The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show caught by joebuddenclips on X, Ebro states, "This is kinda what made me feel like this might be kinda promo. Y'all know I be looking for promo," he jokes before adding, "Ice Spice needs promo right now... I feel like it was wrestling."

Co-host Laura Stylez can't get onboard with his take and neither can most of the folks in the comments. "Is he just trying to rage bait for attention or is he really this [dumb]," one user asks.

Another writes, "This dude a clown. Just say dumb sh*t cus a camera and a mic on. I’m rich as sh*t. Why tf would I fake a fight in the middle of the street."

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Statements Following Ice Spice's McDonald's Fight

While Ebro does sound off base to some, interestingly enough, Ice Spice did in fact use this moment to tease a new single. So, maybe he's onto something?

Since she was slapped last Wednesday, a handful of people from that day including herself, have spoken on it. The attacker, Vayah, explained why she went after the performer with TMZ. After trying to be nice, she claims Spice was immediately hostile. Things then started to escalate and after the rapper allegedly called her a "b*tch" that's when she unleashed.

Another person to address the fight was Spice's legal rep, Bradford Cohen. He said in a statement: "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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