Ebro Is Highly Skeptical Of Ice Spice's McDonald's Altercation

Ice Spice's viral throw down at a Hollywood McDonald's last week is stirring up some debate. One of the main talking points thus far has been the lack of security. Many are wondering why the Bronx femcee was out in public with her friend and no one else given how unpredictable strangers can be around celebrities.

However, Ebro Darden is taking this conversation to another place this week. The former Hot 97 show host is theorizing that Ice Spice staged this entire fight to promote a new album. Moreover, he believes that she did this because her name hasn't really been popping lately either.

In a clip from The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show caught by joebuddenclips on X, Ebro states, "This is kinda what made me feel like this might be kinda promo. Y'all know I be looking for promo," he jokes before adding, "Ice Spice needs promo right now... I feel like it was wrestling."

Co-host Laura Stylez can't get onboard with his take and neither can most of the folks in the comments. "Is he just trying to rage bait for attention or is he really this [dumb]," one user asks.

Another writes, "This dude a clown. Just say dumb sh*t cus a camera and a mic on. I’m rich as sh*t. Why tf would I fake a fight in the middle of the street."

Statements Following Ice Spice's McDonald's Fight

Since she was slapped last Wednesday, a handful of people from that day including herself, have spoken on it. The attacker, Vayah, explained why she went after the performer with TMZ. After trying to be nice, she claims Spice was immediately hostile. Things then started to escalate and after the rapper allegedly called her a "b*tch" that's when she unleashed.